What Do They Win On Love Island All Stars?

Is there a prize for Love Island All Stars? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Do the winners of Love Island All Stars get a cash prize? Here's the confirmed prize money amount.

It's not long until we find out who wins this year's Love Island All Stars but since this isn't the cast's first rodeo and most of them have established celebrity careers now, viewers are wondering if the winners will be given the usual £50,000 prize money.

Apart from having an 'All Star' cast most of the winter show follows the same format, however they did chose to axe the infamous Casa Amor and they also switched up the usual 'Movie Night'.

In the final of Love Island, which will be hosted by Maya Jama, the winning couple are given the opportunity to choose sharing the money 50/50 or one of them could also sneakily choose to go home with all the cash themselves if they select the correct envelope.

Sammy Root and Jess Harding won the last summer edition of Love Island winning (and sharing) the £50,000 prize. But will the All Stars be given this same chance? Here's what we know.

The winners of Love Island All Stars will be able to take home £50,000. Picture: ITV

What do they win on Love Island All Stars?

Just like the regular series of Love Island the All Stars winners will receive a £50,000 cash prize.

Any of the veteran islanders, like Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran or Molly Smith and Tom Clare, could be walking away with the cash if the public votes them as the winners.

The winning pair will take home the prize money alongside their healthy pay packets for just appearing on the show.

Joe, Eve and Jess get grafting in the villa on Love Island

Just like normal, at the end of Love Island All Stars the couple voted as the public's winners will be given an envelope each. One will contain nothing and the other will contain the sum prize of £50,000.

Whoever gets the prize money will then have to decide if they are going to share the money with their partner (£25,000 each) or take it all for themselves.

In Love Island's history we've never seen anyone run off with the money - but could All Stars be the start of firsts?

