What Do They Win On Love Island All Stars?

8 February 2024, 16:02 | Updated: 8 February 2024, 16:07

Is there a prize for Love Island All Stars?
Is there a prize for Love Island All Stars? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Do the winners of Love Island All Stars get a cash prize? Here's the confirmed prize money amount.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's not long until we find out who wins this year's Love Island All Stars but since this isn't the cast's first rodeo and most of them have established celebrity careers now, viewers are wondering if the winners will be given the usual £50,000 prize money.

Apart from having an 'All Star' cast most of the winter show follows the same format, however they did chose to axe the infamous Casa Amor and they also switched up the usual 'Movie Night'.

In the final of Love Island, which will be hosted by Maya Jama, the winning couple are given the opportunity to choose sharing the money 50/50 or one of them could also sneakily choose to go home with all the cash themselves if they select the correct envelope.

Sammy Root and Jess Harding won the last summer edition of Love Island winning (and sharing) the £50,000 prize. But will the All Stars be given this same chance? Here's what we know.

The winners of Love Island All Stars will be able to take home £50,000
The winners of Love Island All Stars will be able to take home £50,000. Picture: ITV

What do they win on Love Island All Stars?

Just like the regular series of Love Island the All Stars winners will receive a £50,000 cash prize.

Any of the veteran islanders, like Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran or Molly Smith and Tom Clare, could be walking away with the cash if the public votes them as the winners.

The winning pair will take home the prize money alongside their healthy pay packets for just appearing on the show.

Joe, Eve and Jess get grafting in the villa on Love Island

Just like normal, at the end of Love Island All Stars the couple voted as the public's winners will be given an envelope each. One will contain nothing and the other will contain the sum prize of £50,000.

Whoever gets the prize money will then have to decide if they are going to share the money with their partner (£25,000 each) or take it all for themselves.

In Love Island's history we've never seen anyone run off with the money - but could All Stars be the start of firsts?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

The Love Islanders have upped their fashion game in recent series

The Love Island All Stars Link To Past Series That You Missed

Here's what you need to know about Arabella Chi and Wes Nelson

What Happened Between Love Island's Wes Nelson And Arabella Chi?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film is coming to Disney+

Taylor Swift Era's Tour Film Landing On Disney+: Date, Time And Extras

Taylor Swift confirmed The Eras Tour Film will be available to stream at home

Where To Watch And Stream Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' Film

Love Island: All Stars is dropping Casa Amor for the new series

Is Love Island All Stars Having Casa Amor?

Tom Clare and Molly Smith have grown close on All Stars

Why Love Island Fans Aren’t Rooting For Molly Smith And Tom Clare

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are on Love Island 2020

Who Are Love Island's Jess & Eve Gale? Everything We Know About The Twins

Love Island

Jess and Eve looked very different when they were younger

Jess And Eve Gale Before And After: Inside Love Island Twins' Cosmetic Transformation

It was a dramatic recoupling on Thursday night's Love Island

Love Island: All Stars' Latest Recoupling And All The New Couples

The Love Island All Stars dumpings have begun

Who's Left Love Island All Stars? Every Islander Dumped So Far

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits