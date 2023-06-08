Meet Love Island’s Jess Harding: Age, Instagram & Details On The Company She Runs

Jess set to enter Love Island

Get to know Love Island series 10 contestant Jess Harding from her career and her age to her Instagram handle.

Love Island series 10 is officially underway and contestant Jess Harding has already shone through with her witty banter and solid friendship advice.

Yet to be lucky in love in the villa after she decided to not romantically pursue her couple with George Fensom, the blonde beauty is hoping for a bombshell to enter the villa and sweep her off her feet.

But who is Love Island’s Jess?

Get to know the new contestant including her age, job, Instagram and more…

Jess Harding is a Love Island series 10 contestant. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Jess is looking for 'the one' in the villa. Picture: Jess Harding/Instagram

Who is Love Island’s Jess Harding? Age & where she’s from

Jess is from London and is 22 years old.

Ahead of going into the villa, the singleton admitted that she’s a ‘really good girlfriend’, adding: “I think I’ve got quite a big personality and I’ve got a heart of gold.

“I can stand up for myself if I need to. I’m honest, and I love, love.”

Jess is ready to settle down and find ‘the one’ as she added: “I'm so excited to go in. I actually am ready to settle down and have kids, and get married.”

Love Island Jess Harding’s job & company

The islander impressively runs her very own company as she works as an aesthetics practitioner.

Her company is called Candy Aesthetics and it’s a beauty clinic based in west London.

Love Island's Jess works as an aesthetics practitioner. Picture: Jess Harding/Instagram

What is Jess Harding’s Instagram?

Jess has one of the highest follower counts on Instagram compared to her co-stars, with the contestant’s account - @jesshardingox - already boasting over 45,000 followers!

She often posts stunning selfies, holiday snaps and pictures with her pals.

However, like the other islanders, Jess’ profile will remain dormant whilst she’s in the villa looking for love due to the new social media ban put in place earlier this year.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

