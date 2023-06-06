All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

All of the outfits Maya Jama has worn during the summer series of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Maya Jama has set the bar for Love Island entrances and outfits! Here’s every ‘fit she’s worn so far, how much they cost and where to find yourself a dupe.

Maya Jama is really the gift that keeps on giving after the Love Island host has been delivering us non-stop jaw-dropping looks since her LI hosting debut at the start of 2023.

From the winter series of the show to the new summer series - not to mention her Aftersun outfits too - Maya is never lacking in the fashion department!

Social media is always full of posts dedicated to the lavish 'fits that she wears in the villa and fans can’t get enough of the style icon’s ensembles.

So, we’ve rounded up all of the fashion lewksss Maya has been serving during series 10 of Love Island so far and all the details on her outfits - including where to find an affordable dupe!

Maya re-entered the villa during the first episode to stir things up in an electric blue cut-out dress

Outfit: Balmain Ays Knit Drs Ld32

Cost: £2749

Dupe: you can shop for a similar number by searching for ‘electric blue cut-out dress’

Maya Jama stunned in an electric blue cut-out dress. Picture: ITV2

Maya Jama made her villa entrance in a white crochet dress

Outfit: White Cult Gaia Accalia Crochet Gown

Cost: £2,454

Dupe: a similar one can be found by looking online for ‘white cut-out crochet midi dress’

Maya Jama's white crochet dress had fans obsessed. Picture: ITV2

Ahead of her villa entrance, Maya stunned in a white sheer panel backless number

Outfit: George Trochopoulos stripe midi dress

Cost: £320

Dupe: you can find one similar by searching ‘white sheer panel striped midi dress’

Maya Jama stole the show with a white sheer panel dress. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Maya Jama gave us the summery feels as she promoted Love Island in an orange ensemble

Outfit: Jacquemus co-ord - La Brassière Artichaut & La Mini Jupe Artichaut

Cost: (Top) £720 & (Skirt) £820

Dupe: have a browse for ‘orange ruffle co-ord skirt and top’

Maya Jama looked dreamy in orange ahead of Love Island series 10. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Maya Jama stunned in the Love Island series 10 promo and channelled Barbiecore

Outfit: Rozie Corsets Slim-fit Sweetheart-neck Stretch-satin mini dress

Cost: £590

Dupe: search online for ‘pink satin mini dress’

Maya Jama channelled Barbiecore with a hot pink satin dress. Picture: ITV2

