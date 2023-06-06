All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From
6 June 2023, 10:40
Maya Jama has set the bar for Love Island entrances and outfits! Here’s every ‘fit she’s worn so far, how much they cost and where to find yourself a dupe.
Maya Jama is really the gift that keeps on giving after the Love Island host has been delivering us non-stop jaw-dropping looks since her LI hosting debut at the start of 2023.
From the winter series of the show to the new summer series - not to mention her Aftersun outfits too - Maya is never lacking in the fashion department!
Social media is always full of posts dedicated to the lavish 'fits that she wears in the villa and fans can’t get enough of the style icon’s ensembles.
So, we’ve rounded up all of the fashion lewksss Maya has been serving during series 10 of Love Island so far and all the details on her outfits - including where to find an affordable dupe!
Maya re-entered the villa during the first episode to stir things up in an electric blue cut-out dress
Outfit: Balmain Ays Knit Drs Ld32
Cost: £2749
Dupe: you can shop for a similar number by searching for ‘electric blue cut-out dress’
Maya Jama made her villa entrance in a white crochet dress
Outfit: White Cult Gaia Accalia Crochet Gown
Cost: £2,454
Dupe: a similar one can be found by looking online for ‘white cut-out crochet midi dress’
Ahead of her villa entrance, Maya stunned in a white sheer panel backless number
Outfit: George Trochopoulos stripe midi dress
Cost: £320
Dupe: you can find one similar by searching ‘white sheer panel striped midi dress’
Maya Jama gave us the summery feels as she promoted Love Island in an orange ensemble
Outfit: Jacquemus co-ord - La Brassière Artichaut & La Mini Jupe Artichaut
Cost: (Top) £720 & (Skirt) £820
Dupe: have a browse for ‘orange ruffle co-ord skirt and top’
Maya Jama stunned in the Love Island series 10 promo and channelled Barbiecore
Outfit: Rozie Corsets Slim-fit Sweetheart-neck Stretch-satin mini dress
Cost: £590
Dupe: search online for ‘pink satin mini dress’
