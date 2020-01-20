Rihanna’s Relationship History: Who Is The R7 Singer Dating Following Her Split From Hassan Jameel?

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships. Picture: Getty

Rihanna has apparently broken up with Hassan Jameel. But who else has she dated over the years?

Rihanna has reportedly split up with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel after three years together.

She and the Saudi billionaire had a very low-key relationship, with Riri keeping her latest romance out of the public eye.

However, she's definitely had a very notable dating history, with high-profile partners such as Drake and Chris Brown.

So, is she currently dating? And who has she previously been linked to? Here's what we know...

Chris Brown - 2009

Rihanna started dating Chris Brown in 2007. Picture: Getty

Probably her most public relationship to this day, Rihanna dated the 'Freaky Friday' hitmaker from 2007-2009.

They broke up following an incident in which Rihanna was physically assaulted by the father-of-two.

They parted ways until they reconciled in 2013 for a few months, but were quick to call it quits again.

Chris has shared his love and support for his ex over the years, leaving the occasional heart emoji under her Instagram photos.

Drake - 2009

Rihanna and Drake have been on and off for years. Picture: Getty

Riri and Drake reportedly had an on/off relationship between 2009-2016 and have released some absolute bangers together including 'Work', 'What's My Name' and 'Take Care'.

However, things turned sour between the pair and Rihanna famously told Vogue in 2018 the pair were no longer friends.

She said: “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

However, it looks like they've managed to patch things up as she attended his 33rd birthday party in October 2019.

Matt Kemp - 2010

She dated Matt for just under a year. Picture: Getty

She dated the professional baseball player for just under a year, from January-December 2010, following her split from Chris.

Matt, who plays for the Miami Marlins, ended things with the Savage X Fenty star because her schedule apparently became 'too much' for him.

A source told US Weekly: "He just can't keep up with her crazy travel schedule. Matt's sick of always following after her like a puppy dog all over the world. He wants something more normal."

A$AP Rocky - 2013

Rihanna & A$AP have been romantically linked numerous times. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old has been close friends with A$AP since they collaborated together on their track 'Fashion Killa' in 2013.

Over the years, they have been romantically linked numerous times, but they have always denied the rumours.

They attended the British Fashion Awards together in December 2019, shortly after she was seen supporting him at a his concert in Sweden.

Riri was most recently spotted with the rapper at A$AP Mob’s annual YAMS Day concert following her split from Hassan, but it doesn't come as a surprise since they have been pictured hanging out together a lot in the past year - as good friends, of course.

Travis Scott - 2015

Travis and Riri had a short-lived romance. Picture: Twitter

Travis and Rihanna had a short-lived romance in 2015, which came to an end as it reportedly became 'too much' for the 'Four Five Seconds' hitmaker.

They were first seen hanging out together at New York Fashion Week in 2015, with a source telling E! Online: "Travis and Rihanna are dating, officially. It's already very serious. He's very into her."

However, it was shortly over after it was reported that the rapper, who has a baby with Kylie Jenner, became too 'needy'.

Hassan Jameel - 2017-2020

The makeup mogul dated Hassan for three years before calling it quits in January 2020.

The pair had a private relationship, making very few public appearances together over the years.

Rihanna & Hassan Jameel have reportedly split up after dating for 3 years!



No outlets have figured out the reason to the breakup and like much of their relationship, the reason will stay private. pic.twitter.com/d1oWazQYd5 — Pop Alerts (@PopAIertNews) January 17, 2020

However, the split came as a surprise to fans as she confirmed in October 2019 that she was 'of course' in love with her man.

In an interview with Vogue, she said: "Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy."

