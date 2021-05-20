A$AP Rocky Confirms Rihanna Relationship And Calls His Girlfriend ‘The One’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially a couple. Picture: Getty

A$AP Rocky confirmed he’s dating Rihanna after months of speculation and gushed about his pop star girlfriend.

Rihanna is no longer single after A$AP Rocky finally confirmed his relationship with her following months of dating rumours.

The US rapper and his Fenty Beauty mogul girlfriend first sparked dating rumours back in 2013, when he supported Riri on her Diamonds World Tour.

It seems their years of friendship has allowed their romance to naturally blossom with A$AP gushing about the ‘Work’ songstress as he confirmed their relationship.

Speaking to GQ, A$AP called Rihanna “the love of my life” and “the one”.

When asked what it was like being in a relationship, he said: “So much better. So much better when you got the one.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the one.”

When asked if he’s ready to start a family, the 32-year-old ‘Problems’ star said: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Riri and A$AP began their friendship in 2013, with the Savage X Fenty star appearing in his ‘Fashion Killa’ video, as well as the rapper remixing her song ‘Cockiness (I Love It)', the same year they went on tour together.

They have faced romance rumours a number of times since, with the pair attending the British Fashion Awards together in 2019, shortly after she was spotted supporting him at his concert in Sweden.

A$AP even appeared as a model for Fenty Skin’s beauty campaign as she advertised her products for both men and women.

The couple have been spotted together on a number of occasions in recent months and A$AP even revealed in his interview with GQ that they went on a cross-country road trip together during quarantine, adding that she inspired his new music!

It's fair to say they're an absolute power couple!

