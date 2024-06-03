Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight? Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

What songs were on Love Island last night? All the music from the Love Island season 11 soundtrack to add to your playlists.

Love Island is officially back for another summer of love and that means that there is also a new soundtrack to obsess over.

With Love Island: All Stars now complete, Love Island is back to its usual business with season 11 and there's a whole new cast for fans to get know. The series is kicking off with 12 contestants from all over the UK looking for love. Will they meet their match on the first day though or will a bombshell steal their hearts? You'll have to watch every night to find out.

And it wouldn't be Love Island without an incredible soundtrack. In recent years, the show has featured music by everyone ranging from Olivia Rodrigo to Selena Gomez. With that in mind, we shall be updating this page every morning after each episode drops so that you can add all the bops, bangers and ballads from the villa to your own playlists.

Bookmark this page and come back each day to see all the songs played in 2024's Love Island season 11 soundtrack.

What songs were played on Love Island tonight?

You can find all the songs from the Love Island All-Stars 2024 soundtrack via the official playlist here. However, if you want an episode-by-episode breakdown, we've put one together for you below.

Episode 1 - Monday, June 3rd

TBC

