Love Island 2024 Summer Series Line-Up And Cast Rumours So Far

17 April 2024, 17:31

Who's going to be on Love Island 2024?
Who's going to be on Love Island 2024? Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Ready for a summer of love? The Love Island 2024 cast rumours have already begun. Here are all the names on the speculative line-up so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You might not be over the whirlwind that was Love Island All Stars but it's time to get ready for lots more cracking on because Love Island 2024 is coming back to our screens this summer.

It'll be on ITV for the ninth summer series and rumour has it they have big plans for the 10th anniversary show next year.

Unlike All Stars, which had previous islanders return to the sunny search for love, Love Island's regular series throws gyals and guys from all across the UK into a villa in the hopes they walk away with the love of their life.

In the past the show has been very successful in matching soulmates, the likes of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are a great example of that, we won't mention the names of the unsuccessful couples - but you know who they are.

As well as offering a once-in-a-lifetime dating service, the show has turned regular peeps from around the country into reality TV stars, think Ekin-Su or Amber Gill.

But who is looking at the chance of fame and/or love this summer? Here's the complete rumoured line-up so far.

Maya Jama is set to host Love Island again this summer
Maya Jama is set to host Love Island again this summer. Picture: Getty

Who's in the Love Island 2024 cast?

So far there is only one name on the rumoured line-up and that is 19-year-old Gigi Simon, the daughter of Lauren Simon who recently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

By the looks of their social media presence Gigi has a close relationship with her mum as they are seen dancing and having a laugh together. Lauren rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Cheshire so this family is no stranger to reality TV.

A source has said: "It’s early stages and she’s just in talks but Gigi is really keen to sign up. She’s obviously got ITV connections through her mum but if she does get on the show, it won’t be because of that."

Gigi is 19 years old and rumoured to be going onto Love Island
Gigi is 19 years old and rumoured to be going onto Love Island. Picture: Instagram @gigisimon_

Recently the start date for the show has been revealed and with less than seven weeks between the time of writing and launch night we are sure more names will trickle out soon.

We will keep updating this page with any more news on rumoured islanders.

