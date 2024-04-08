Love Island Making Big Changes For Its 10th Anniversary

8 April 2024, 10:41

Love Island producers set to make a big change for 2025 show
Love Island producers set to make a big change for 2025 show. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island bosses are looking to shake things up for their tenth anniversary show in 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Can you even imagine a time BLI? (Before Love Island) Probably not, but there was one and that was nearly a whole decade ago. So, to celebrate ten years of the hit dating show, Love Island bosses are looking to make big changes to their show in 2025.

The show launched back in 2015 and was famously set in sunny Mallorca but things are heading for a shake-up. The winter edition of Love Island and Love Island All Stars have been set in a £9,000-a-night mansion in Cape Town, South Africa. But for the tenth year of the show ITV are looking at brand new locations.

According to The Mirror, the show's bosses are looking to quadruple - yep, times by four - their weekly budget to secure an epic new location. They are "prepared to splash out £20k a week on the right one," a source has said.

One spot that looks like a front-runner is a futuristic looking property in the stunning Algarve, Portugal, as the source went on to say: "They’ve got their eye on an incredible sprawling villa in the Algarve that is completely different to their more traditional current abode.

Love Island's Cape Town villa costs £5,000 a week to rent
Love Island's Cape Town villa costs £5,000 a week to rent. Picture: ITV

"It’s circular and really modern, and it’s been used for a French reality show before so it’s well set up for filming.”

While the 2025 series hasn't even been confirmed yet, it's expected to be the channel's biggest show yet in the hopes to bring back some of the show's highest-ever viewing figures.

Some demands for the new property include 65 metres of wardrobe space, a huge terrace garden and swimming pool, plus a separate hideaway area.

The show is set to return this summer in the same villa as last year that costs £5k a week to rent which, against the £20k they are prepared to spend, looks like a pretty humble sum.

Anton tries to flirt with Maya Jama on Love Island

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island bosses hope the 10th anniversary show will pull in numbers likes they did back in 2019 when 3.7 million viewers tuned in to see Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea win.

The final of their most recent series, Love Island All Stars, saw just one million viewers watch Molly Smith and Tom Clare crowned winners.

In the first ever All Stars edition of show, producers made big changes to the format to keep us on our toes, like them axing Casa Amor and switching up movie night, so expect more alterations to the beloved show come 2025.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island All Stars 2024 ended on the 19th of February and not all of the couples have stayed together

Which Love Island All Stars Couples Are Still Together?

Georgia Harrison sparked concern she'd split from Anton Danyluk

Love Island’s Georgia Harrison And Anton Danyluk Spark Split Concerns

Love Island's Lucinda uploaded a TikTok featuring Casey

Are Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman And Lucinda Strafford Dating?

Maya Jama was a fan of Love Island long before her role as host of the show.

Summer Love Island 2024: Start Date, Cast And Location

Georgia Steel has revealed a rift between her and the other islanders

Georgia Steel Just Confirmed Love Island All Stars Feud

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift announced 'Dead Poets Department'

Taylor Swift Album ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Release Date, Track List And More

Get to know the actor who plays Freddie Miles in Ripley on Netflix

Meet Eliot Sumner, The Freddie Miles Actor In ‘Ripley’

Beyoncé's upcoming album will be named 'Cowboy Carter'

What Is The Meaning Of 'Cowboy Carter' Beyoncé's Latest Album

Dakota Fanning has been in the film and television industry since she was five years old

Dakota Fanning Fact File: Age, Real Name, Career As A Child Star And More

Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter have been friends for over 10 years.

Inside Sabrina Carpenter And Joey King’s Friendship

Here's everything you need to know about Sebastian Croft and where you recognise him from

Who Is Sebastian Croft? Get To Know The How To Date Billy Walsh Actor

Perrie Edwards is working on solo music

All The Latest News On Perrie Edwards’ Solo Music

Ripley dropped on Netflix on the 4th of April

Is Tom Ripley In Love With Dickie Greenleaf? Ripley’s Obsession Explained

We have all the differences between Andrew Scott's Ripley and Matt Damon's

Is Netflix's Ripley The Same As The Talented Mr. Ripley Film? The Differences Explained

Netflix's series Ripley is set to air on the 4th of April, 2024

Netflix's Ripley's Full Cast: From Dakota Fanning To Andrew Scott

More Movies & TV News

Bradley Riches has spoken out the need for autistic representation in the media

Bradley Riches Inspired By Netflix Star To Talk About Autism

Netflix's Ripley aired on April 4th 2024

Netflix’s Ripley Ending Explained: Did Ripley Get Away With It?

Here's all the stunning locations that are the backdrop to Netflix's new thriller 'Ripley'

Where Was Netflix's 'Ripley' Filmed?

Andrew Scott will star in Netflix's Ripley as Tom Ripley

Is Netflix’s Ripley Based On A True Story?

Here is everything you need to know about actress Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran Fact File - Age, TV Roles, Where She's From & More