Love Island bosses are looking to shake things up for their tenth anniversary show in 2025.

Can you even imagine a time BLI? (Before Love Island) Probably not, but there was one and that was nearly a whole decade ago. So, to celebrate ten years of the hit dating show, Love Island bosses are looking to make big changes to their show in 2025.

The show launched back in 2015 and was famously set in sunny Mallorca but things are heading for a shake-up. The winter edition of Love Island and Love Island All Stars have been set in a £9,000-a-night mansion in Cape Town, South Africa. But for the tenth year of the show ITV are looking at brand new locations.

According to The Mirror, the show's bosses are looking to quadruple - yep, times by four - their weekly budget to secure an epic new location. They are "prepared to splash out £20k a week on the right one," a source has said.

One spot that looks like a front-runner is a futuristic looking property in the stunning Algarve, Portugal, as the source went on to say: "They’ve got their eye on an incredible sprawling villa in the Algarve that is completely different to their more traditional current abode.

"It’s circular and really modern, and it’s been used for a French reality show before so it’s well set up for filming.”

While the 2025 series hasn't even been confirmed yet, it's expected to be the channel's biggest show yet in the hopes to bring back some of the show's highest-ever viewing figures.

Some demands for the new property include 65 metres of wardrobe space, a huge terrace garden and swimming pool, plus a separate hideaway area.

The show is set to return this summer in the same villa as last year that costs £5k a week to rent which, against the £20k they are prepared to spend, looks like a pretty humble sum.

Hosted by Maya Jama, Love Island bosses hope the 10th anniversary show will pull in numbers likes they did back in 2019 when 3.7 million viewers tuned in to see Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea win.

The final of their most recent series, Love Island All Stars, saw just one million viewers watch Molly Smith and Tom Clare crowned winners.

In the first ever All Stars edition of show, producers made big changes to the format to keep us on our toes, like them axing Casa Amor and switching up movie night, so expect more alterations to the beloved show come 2025.

