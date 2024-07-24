Tangled's Zachary Levi Wants Timothée Chalamet To Play Live-Action Flynn Rider

Zachary Levi wants Timothée Chalamet to play live-action Flynn Rider. Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Walt Disney Pictures via Alamy, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

Original Flynn Rider voice actor Zachary Levi thinks Timothée would be a great live-action Flynn Rider.

Weeks after Tangled's Mandy Moore endorsed Sabrina Carpenter as her pick to portray Rapunzel in a potential live-action remake of the beloved Disney film, Zachary Levi has now pitched his personal choice for Flynn Rider.

Reports that Disney is in the early stages of development with a live-action Tangled remake have been swirling for a while now. Nothing has ever been confirmed, but the internet is treating it like it's officially happening.

Back in 2023, Zachary Levi previously shared that he wanted to reprise his role as Flynn Rider should a live-action film ever be made. He also pitched that Florence Pugh should play Rapunzel.

Now, in a new red carpet interview, Zachary has named dropped the forever-in-demand Timothée Chalamet as his potential pick for the live-action role.

Zachary Levi suggests Timothée Chalamet to play live-action Flynn Rider. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the possible live-action remake and who could play Flynn, Zachary said: "I mean, he’s already getting every other job but probably Timothée Chalamet?"

"Unfortunately I feel like I’m a little old — and that I don’t know all of the younger actors that could be that guy," he continued.

He then added: "I think it would be fun if Mandy and I got to be Rapunzel's parents. I think that would be a really fun little cameo for us to pop in to."

Who will play Flynn Rider in a live-action Tangled film? Picture: Alamy

Who will play Flynn Rider in the live-action Tangled film?

Live-action Tangled has not been confirmed, which means there's no names attached to the role. That hasn't stopped fans from sharing their own opinions about who they think would be perfect to bring the popular animated role to life, though.

As well as Timothée, other names that have been in the mix amongst fans on social media include Red, White & Royal Blue actor Taylor Zakhar Perez, House of the Dragon's Fabien Frankel and former Nickelodeon actor Avan Jogia.

Taylor sparked several Flynn Rider fan edits after being pictured together with Sabrina Carpenter, who has long been a fan fave for the Rapunzel role. Some fans are desperate to see them paired up on-screen.

Despite the fact that Disney have not officially announced anything in regards to the live-action film, Zachary Levi thinks the love and interest shown by the Disney fan community is "wonderful".

