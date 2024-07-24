Tangled's Zachary Levi Wants Timothée Chalamet To Play Live-Action Flynn Rider

24 July 2024, 15:56

Zachary Levi wants Timothée Chalamet to play live-action Flynn Rider
Zachary Levi wants Timothée Chalamet to play live-action Flynn Rider. Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Walt Disney Pictures via Alamy, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Original Flynn Rider voice actor Zachary Levi thinks Timothée would be a great live-action Flynn Rider.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Weeks after Tangled's Mandy Moore endorsed Sabrina Carpenter as her pick to portray Rapunzel in a potential live-action remake of the beloved Disney film, Zachary Levi has now pitched his personal choice for Flynn Rider.

Reports that Disney is in the early stages of development with a live-action Tangled remake have been swirling for a while now. Nothing has ever been confirmed, but the internet is treating it like it's officially happening.

Back in 2023, Zachary Levi previously shared that he wanted to reprise his role as Flynn Rider should a live-action film ever be made. He also pitched that Florence Pugh should play Rapunzel.

Now, in a new red carpet interview, Zachary has named dropped the forever-in-demand Timothée Chalamet as his potential pick for the live-action role.

Zachary Levi suggests Timothée Chalamet to play live-action Flynn Rider
Zachary Levi suggests Timothée Chalamet to play live-action Flynn Rider. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the possible live-action remake and who could play Flynn, Zachary said: "I mean, he’s already getting every other job but probably Timothée Chalamet?"

"Unfortunately I feel like I’m a little old — and that I don’t know all of the younger actors that could be that guy," he continued.

He then added: "I think it would be fun if Mandy and I got to be Rapunzel's parents. I think that would be a really fun little cameo for us to pop in to."

Who will play Flynn Rider in a live-action Tangled film?
Who will play Flynn Rider in a live-action Tangled film? Picture: Alamy

Who will play Flynn Rider in the live-action Tangled film?

Live-action Tangled has not been confirmed, which means there's no names attached to the role. That hasn't stopped fans from sharing their own opinions about who they think would be perfect to bring the popular animated role to life, though.

As well as Timothée, other names that have been in the mix amongst fans on social media include Red, White & Royal Blue actor Taylor Zakhar Perez, House of the Dragon's Fabien Frankel and former Nickelodeon actor Avan Jogia.

Taylor sparked several Flynn Rider fan edits after being pictured together with Sabrina Carpenter, who has long been a fan fave for the Rapunzel role. Some fans are desperate to see them paired up on-screen.

Despite the fact that Disney have not officially announced anything in regards to the live-action film, Zachary Levi thinks the love and interest shown by the Disney fan community is "wonderful".

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Love Island talent show never disppoints

The Love Island Talent Show’s Most Iconic Performances Of All Time

Love Island

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Does Lady Cowper's first name hint at Sophie Beckett's introduction?

Bridgerton Fans Spot Major Hint That Sophie Beckett Has Connection To Cowpers

Bridgerton boss Jess Brownell confirmed two-year wait for season 4

Bridgerton Boss Confirms Season 4 Won't Air Until 2026

Here's why the kiss was cut from Twisters

Twisters Director Explains Why Tyler And Kate's Kiss Was Cut From The Film

Who will play Sophie Beckett in Bridgerton season 3?

Who Will Play Sophie Beckett In Bridgerton Season 4? Here's What We Know So Far

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview
Meet the Love Island bombshell's sister

Who Is Joey Essex's Sister? Get To Know Frankie Essex, Her Children, Boyfriend & More

Joey has opened up about him mum passing

What Happened To Joey Essex's Mum? Everything He's Said About The Tragedy

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits