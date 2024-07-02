Tangled's Mandy Moore Wants Sabrina Carpenter To Play Live-Action Rapunzel

Mandy Moore wants Sabrina Carpenter to play live-action Rapunzel in Tangled. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp, Disney via YouTube, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

"She looks like a Disney princess in real life."

Sabrina Carpenter as live-action Rapunzel? Mandy Moore would like to see it!

Despite having not even been officially announced by Disney yet, the conversation surrounding the potential live-action Tangled movie (rumoured to be in the early stage of development) continues to sweep across social media.

From fans casting their dream actors in the beloved roles, to actual actors throwing their hat in the ring for a chance to portray Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, there's countless names already in the mix. (Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been incredibly vocal about Rapunzel being her dream role.)

Now, Mandy Moore, who voices Rapunzel in the animated film, has shared that she'd love to see Sabrina Carpenter take on the role.

Mandy Moore wants Sabrina Carpenter to play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Bustle, Mandy revealed that if she had the power to cast an actress in the role of Rapunzel, she would pick Sabrina.

"I could see her with 50 feet of hair or something," she said. "She looks like a Disney princess in real life."

Mandy went on to add that she could potentially play the role of Mother Gothel in the film, before pitching a song that she and Sabrina could sing together.

She added: "Maybe I could be Rapunzel's mom. Let's have a real mother-daughter duet, and have someone write an original song so we can talk about our differences and how hard it is to be a young person in this world."

Sabrina Carpenter dresses as Rapunzel from Tangled for Halloween

Mandy's not the only one who wants to see Sabrina in the role. For Halloween in 2023, Sabrina dressed up as Tangled's version of Rapunzel and the internet went into overdrive with their fan casting suggestions.

Taylor Zakhar Perez, who recently starred in Red, White & Royal Blue, also recently revealed that Sabrina actually called him up after seeing all the memes about the two of them potentially playing Rapunzel and Flynn. (He's totally down to take on the role, btw.)

Elsewhere, Florence Pugh has long been a fan favourite to play live-action Rapunzel. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Avantika (Mean Girls) have also thrown their hats in the ring. In an interview with Capital Buzz, Mckenna Grace also revealed that Rapunzel would be one of her dream roles.

As for Flynn Rider? As well as Taylor, fans would love to see House of the Dragon's Fabien Frankel play the charming rogue. Zachary Levi, who voiced Flynn in the animated film, also said he would reprise the role.

