Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel

Kathryn Hahn responds to Tangled fans wanting her to play Mother Gothel. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images, Disney

By Sam Prance

Kathryn Hahn is one of the fan-favourites to star in Disney's live-action Tangled movie as Mother Gothel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Would you like Kathryn Hahn to play Mother Gothel in Disney's live-action Tangled film? Well, it may actually happen.

Following years of rumours, it's been confirmed that Disney are officially making a live-action Tangled movie. Variety have reported that The Greatest Showman's Michael Gracey "is in talks to direct the film". As it stands, cast details are yet to be revealed but fans want stars like Sabrina Carpenter and Maitreyi Ramikrishnan to play Rapunzel.

Another popular fan-casting is Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel. Now, she's revealed if she would be up for doing it.

Who will play Mother Gothel in live-action Tangled?

Sabrina Carpenter dresses as Rapunzel from Tangled for Halloween

In a brand new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kathryn Hahn was asked about her Golden Globe nomination for Agatha All Along, where she's been nominated for 'Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy'. Reacting to the nomination, Kathryn said: "I love this witch. I mean Agatha is everything you want as an actor in one part."

Kathryn was then told about people fan-casting her as Mother Gothel and asked if she would be interested in playing the role in the live-action Tangled. Reacting in shock and delight, Kathryn said: "I mean I'm really good at karaoke."

However, she then joked: "Singing next to Patti LuPone really humbles you."

Kathryn Hahn just might be on board to play Mother Gothel in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of 'Tangled'! pic.twitter.com/MldLUHjUN3 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 18, 2024

Kathryn Hahn isn't the only person who's said they would be up for starring in a live-action Tangled. In 2022, Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan tweeted: "I’ve made it like really clear that like Rapunzel IS my dream role… right? Like we know this… right????"

Meanwhile, Ghostbusters' McKenna Grace told Capital Buzz earlier this year: "[Playing Rapunzel] was always my dream growing up. Tangled is one of my all time favourite films. It's so bad, I'm so obsessed."

Who would you like to see in Disney's live-action Tangled?

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.