The brutal meaning behind Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True' lyrics explained

6 November 2024, 16:50 | Updated: 6 November 2024, 16:55

What are Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True' lyrics about? The song is more devastating than it first seems.

Obsessed with Gracie Abrams' new hit single 'That's So True' and want to know what it's about? We're here to help.

Gracie Abrams' sophomore album 'The Secret of Us' has catapulted her to a whole new level of fame. Not only did its lead single 'Risk' became Gracie's first solo Hot 100 entry but since then she's dominated the charts with 'Close To You', 'Us' and 'I Love You, I'm Sorry' all having major chart moments. This is Gracie's world and we're living in it.

Now, Gracie has released a deluxe edition of 'The Secret of Us' and 'That's So True' is becoming her biggest hit yet after taking over TikTok and topping the US Spotify chart. What are Gracie's 'That's So True' lyrics about though?

Who is Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True' about?

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift accidentally start a fire together

In 'That's So True', Gracie sings about struggling to get over an ex who's moved on and started dating someone else. In the first verse, Gracie admits that she can't stop thinking about her past boyfriend: I could go and read your mind / Think about your dumb face all the time / Living in your glass house, I'm outside, uh / Looking into big blue eyes.

Attempting to move on, Gracie adds: You're an idiot, now I'm sure / Now I'm positive, I should go and warn her. In the chorus, she reminds herself that her ex isn't worth the hassle of this heartbreak: Ooh, you've got me thinking, "She's so cool" / But I know what I know and you're just another dude / Ooh, that's so true, ooh.

However, Gracie then starts speculating about his new relationship singing: What'd she do to get you off? (Uh-huh) / Taking down her hair like, oh my God / Taking off your shirt, I did that once / Or twice, uh / No, I know, I know I'll f--- off / But I think I like her, she's so fun / Wait, I think I hate her, I'm not that evolved.

Getting vulnerable in the chorus, Gracie continues: Made it out alive, but I think I lost it / Said that I was fine, said it from the coffin / Remember how I died when you started walking? / That's my life, that's my life.

Essentially, it's the type of cutting and devastating heartbreak anthem that anyone can relate to.

Gracie Abrams - That’s So True (Live at Radio City Music Hall)

Who are Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True' lyrics about?

Gracie is yet to discuss who inspired 'That's So True' but, like most of the songs on 'The Secret of Us', she co-wrote it with her best friend Audrey Hobert. Meanwhile, Gracie co-produced the song with The National's Aaron Dessner and 'Espresso' producer Julian Bunetta.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when Gracie discusses the meaning behind the song.

Gracie Abrams - 'That's So True' lyrics

VERSE 1
I could go and read your mind
Think about your dumb face all the time
Living in your glass house, I'm outside, uh
Looking into big blue eyes
Did it just to hurt me, make me cry
Smiling through it all, yeah, that's my life

PRE-CHORUS
You're an idiot, now I'm sure
Now I'm positive, I should go and warn her

CHORUS
Ooh, bet you're thinking, "She's so cool"
Kicking back on your couch, making eyes from across the room
Wait, I think I've been there too, ooh

VERSE 2
What'd she do to get you off? (Uh-huh)
Taking down her hair like, oh my God
Taking off your shirt, I did that once
Or twice, uh
No, I know, I know I'll fuck off (Uh-huh)
But I think I like her, she's so fun
Wait, I think I hate her, I'm not that evolved

PRE-CHORUS
I'm sorry she's missing it, sad, sad boy
Not my business, but I had to warn ya

CHORUS
Ooh, bet you're thinking, "She's so cool"
Kicking back on your couch, making eyes from across the room
Wait, I think I've been there too, ooh
Ooh, you've got me thinking, "She's so cool"
But I know what I know and you're just another dude
Ooh, that's so true, ooh

BRIDGE
Made it out alive, but I think I lost it
Said that I was fine, said it from the coffin
Remember how I died when you started walking?
That's my life, that's my life
I'll put up a fight, taking out my earrings
Don't you know the vibe? Don't you know the feeling?
You should spend the night, catch me on your ceiling
That's your prize, that's your prize
Well

CHORUS
Mm, bet you're thinking, "She's so cool"
Kicking back on your couch, making eyes from across the room
Wait, I think I've been there too, ooh
Ooh, you've got me thinking, "She's so cool"
But I know what I know and you're just another dude
Ooh, that's so true, ooh, ooh, oh

