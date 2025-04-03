Chappell Roan divides internet after saying none of her friends with kids are "happy"

Chappell Roan divides internet after saying none of her friends with kids are "happy". Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Call Her Daddy

By Sam Prance

"I actually don’t know anyone who’s happy and has children at this age…"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Another day, another Chappell Roan clip has gone viral. This time, fans are split over her comments about parenting.

Chappell Roan is no stranger to sparking discourse. Over the course of her career to date, she's helped kick off much needed conversations about everything from creepy fan behaviour to the lack of financial support that labels give to new artists. Just recently, Chappell spoke out about the lack of openly LGBTQ+ musicians in country music.

Now, a video of Chappell talking about parenting has reached the far corners of the internet and people are divided.

Chappell Roan accidentally goes on match battle with a stranger on TikTok live

In March, Chappell appeared on Call Her Daddy and Alex Cooper asked her if she's “still close with friends from back home". Chappell then replied: “I am. They’re really awesome. We have such different lives. A lot of them are married with children, and they have their own houses. I don’t know when that’s going to happen for me."

When Alex asked Chappell if she wants that, Chappell said she didn't know. She replied: "All of my friends who have kids are in hell. I actually don’t know anyone who’s happy and has children at this age. I’ve literally not met anyone who’s happy, anyone who has light in their eyes, who has slept.”

Chappell revealed that she is one of four kids and has no idea how her mother managed with all of them.

Soon after Chappell's clip went viral, some young parents took to social media to criticise her remarks. In one video, a mother said: "That clip actually makes me emotional to listen to its so frustrating. If you’ve never seen one, here she is: A young mum of three that didn’t get any sleep last night, that’s happy, life in her eyes, and joy in her heart.”

Another mum posted a video, saying: "I am butt-hurt and offended at Chappell Roan’s comment about she has never met a mother who is happy in her age group because I’m in her age group, and I am a mother, and I am so happy."

She then added: "It’s all a bit of a sting, I’m not gonna lie, and lowkey, it’s misogynistic as well. It really devalues the role of motherhood.”

However, others were quick to defend Chappell and point out that she wasn't speaking about motherhood in general. In the clip, she speaks specifically about her friends who are parents without any gendered terms.

In a video, a 26-year-old mother defended Chappell and explained that it's important to her to be honest about what parenting is like including the positives and negatives. She wrote: "You can love your child deeply, unconditionally, and still struggle with happiness. You’re a full-time caregiver. It’s not an easy job, especially when it’s unpaid."

Another mother shared her own video saying: "Chappell Roan doesn't need to hold your hand when she says things. If you're angry at people for choosing a child free life, you need to do a bit of soul searching."

As it stands, Chappell is yet to address the conversation personally. We'll update you if and when she does.

Read more Chappell Roan news here:

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.