Chappell Roan divides internet after saying none of her friends with kids are "happy"

3 April 2025, 11:02

Chappell Roan divides internet after saying none of her friends with kids are "happy"
Chappell Roan divides internet after saying none of her friends with kids are "happy". Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Call Her Daddy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"I actually don’t know anyone who’s happy and has children at this age…"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Another day, another Chappell Roan clip has gone viral. This time, fans are split over her comments about parenting.

Chappell Roan is no stranger to sparking discourse. Over the course of her career to date, she's helped kick off much needed conversations about everything from creepy fan behaviour to the lack of financial support that labels give to new artists. Just recently, Chappell spoke out about the lack of openly LGBTQ+ musicians in country music.

Now, a video of Chappell talking about parenting has reached the far corners of the internet and people are divided.

Chappell Roan accidentally goes on match battle with a stranger on TikTok live

In March, Chappell appeared on Call Her Daddy and Alex Cooper asked her if she's “still close with friends from back home". Chappell then replied: “I am. They’re really awesome. We have such different lives. A lot of them are married with children, and they have their own houses. I don’t know when that’s going to happen for me."

When Alex asked Chappell if she wants that, Chappell said she didn't know. She replied: "All of my friends who have kids are in hell. I actually don’t know anyone who’s happy and has children at this age. I’ve literally not met anyone who’s happy, anyone who has light in their eyes, who has slept.”

Chappell revealed that she is one of four kids and has no idea how her mother managed with all of them.

Soon after Chappell's clip went viral, some young parents took to social media to criticise her remarks. In one video, a mother said: "That clip actually makes me emotional to listen to its so frustrating. If you’ve never seen one, here she is: A young mum of three that didn’t get any sleep last night, that’s happy, life in her eyes, and joy in her heart.”

Another mum posted a video, saying: "I am butt-hurt and offended at Chappell Roan’s comment about she has never met a mother who is happy in her age group because I’m in her age group, and I am a mother, and I am so happy."

She then added: "It’s all a bit of a sting, I’m not gonna lie, and lowkey, it’s misogynistic as well. It really devalues the role of motherhood.”

However, others were quick to defend Chappell and point out that she wasn't speaking about motherhood in general. In the clip, she speaks specifically about her friends who are parents without any gendered terms.

In a video, a 26-year-old mother defended Chappell and explained that it's important to her to be honest about what parenting is like including the positives and negatives. She wrote: "You can love your child deeply, unconditionally, and still struggle with happiness. You’re a full-time caregiver. It’s not an easy job, especially when it’s unpaid."

Another mother shared her own video saying: "Chappell Roan doesn't need to hold your hand when she says things. If you're angry at people for choosing a child free life, you need to do a bit of soul searching."

As it stands, Chappell is yet to address the conversation personally. We'll update you if and when she does.

Read more Chappell Roan news here:

WATCH: Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway

Lola Young Breaks Down Every Song On 'This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Elon John and Chappell Roan have become good friends

Elton John praises success of 'young' artists like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter

Lady Gaga tour presale: How to get Mayhem Ball tickets

How to get presale tickets for Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour

Gracie Abrams reveals savage 'Death Wish' lyrics are about a "mega narcissist"

Gracie Abrams reveals savage 'Death Wish' lyrics are about a "mega narcissist"

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Lady Gaga MAYHEM Ball tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

What does North West rap on FKA twigs 'Childlike Things'? An English translation of her lyrics

What do North West's 'Childlike Things' lyrics mean? An English translation of her FKA twigs rap

Hot On Capital

A psychologist has explained why Jamie continued to deny he had killed Katie despite being shown the evidence.

Why Adolescence's Jamie denies killing Katie despite seeing video evidence

TV & Film

Love Island's Gabby addresses Casey split rumours on Dubai holiday

Love Island's Gabby addresses Casey breakup rumours as Dubai trip sparks split concerns

Love Island

Wicked For Good trailer: Here's what happens in the first Wicked Part 2 trailer

Wicked For Good trailer: Here's what happens in the first Wicked Part 2 trailer

TV & Film

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after punching wall on the show

MAFS Australia's Paul faced police investigation after violent outburst on the show

TV & Film

Adrian's former best friend Jasmin apologised following the MAFS Australia homestay.

MAFS Australia’s Awhina receives apology from Adrian’s friend after fiery homestay row

TV & Film

Here's who's still together from the All Stars 2025 cast

Which Love Island All Stars 2025 couples are still together?

Love Island

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together?

Are Love Island’s Catherine and Omar still together?

Love Island

Why did Love Island's Catherine and Omar split?

Why did Love Island's Catherine and Omar split?

Love Island

Ariana DeBose has issued a statement after deleting a post about her former costar Rachel Zegler.

Ariana DeBose deletes post appearing to criticise Rachel Zegler amid Snow White controversy

TV & Film

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping cast: Who will star in the Haymitch prequel?

TV & Film

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couple has baby news?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couple has baby news?

TV & Film

The 'hidden meaning' behind Jamie's sandwich in Adolescence explained

What does Jamie's sandwich mean in Adolescence? Expert explains hidden meaning

TV & Film

Did MAFS Australia's Paul used to date Awhina's twin sister Cleo?

MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina’s twin sister relationship revealed

TV & Film

Who's rumoured to be in the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast?

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

TV & Film

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start seeing each other?

When did MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint start dating?

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

MAFS Australia's Jacqui responds to fans asking if she's autistic

TV & Film

Why Sydney Sweeney 'called off' her engagement to Jonathan Davino

Who was Sydney Sweeney engaged too and why did she 'call it off'?

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Why the Netflix show is only 4 episodes long

Is there more episodes of Adolescence? Here's why it's only 4 episodes long

TV & Film

MAFS Australia's Jacqui claims she's "wealthier" than Clint despite his golf riches

MAFS Australia's Jacqui says she's "wealthier" than Clint after 'gold digger' claims

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch