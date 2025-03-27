How to get presale tickets for Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour

27 March 2025, 12:53

Lady Gaga tour presale: How to get Mayhem Ball tickets
Lady Gaga tour presale: How to get Mayhem Ball tickets. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio, Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images
How bad do you want tickets to Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour? Here's all the presale code details you need to know.

Yesterday (Mar 26), Lady Gaga officially announced the Mayhem Ball tour. Taking to X/Twitter, Gaga wrote: "I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going." Gaga then confirmed that she is touring arenas in the US, Canada, UK and Europe from July to November.

Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour tickets go on general sale on April 3rd but you can get your hands on presale tickets beforehand.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour presales including the Mastercard presale, the CITI presale, the Verizon presale and the Artist presale.

When is Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour presale?

Lady Gaga stars in SNL promo

How to access Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour presale

As it stands, Lady Gaga is offering three unique presales for fans in North America and one presale for fans in the UK and Europe. For people in the US and Canada, there's a CITI presale, Verizon presale and an Artist presale. As for fans this side of the pond, you can try to get tickets in the Mastercard presale.

When is Lady Gaga's Mastercard presale?

To access, Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour Mastercard presale all you need is your own Mastercard card and Priceless account. To set up your own Priceless account, simply visit this link and follow the sign up process. You can then purchase presale tickets via this link. This presale is for UK and Europe dates only.

  • United Kingdom (ET) - 12:00 PM (Monday, March 31st)
  • Europe (CEST) - 12:00 PM (Monday, March 31st)

When is Lady Gaga's CITI presale?

Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour CITI presale takes place the same day as the Mastercard presale. This is for fans who are going to her North American shows only. To access this presale, all you need is a CITI card. Find your date of choice here, click the date link and try to get tickets when they're on sale.

  • United States (ET) - 12:00 PM (Monday, March 31st)
  • United States (PT) - 12:00 PM (Monday, March 31st)

When is Lady Gaga's Verizon presale?

If you're in the US and Canada and can't get tickets in the CITI presale, Gaga has a Verizon presale on the next day. This presale requires a Verizon account. Simply link your Verizon account to your Ticketmaster account and that allows you to access the presale directly through Ticketmaster.

  • United States (ET) - 12:00 PM (Tuesday, April 1st)
  • United States (PT) - 12:00 PM (Tuesday, April 1st)

When is Lady Gaga's Artist presale?

The final North American presale Lady Gaga is offering is an Artist presale. You can sign up for this one directly through your Ticketmaster account here. Choose three events you'd be happy to attend and click sign up.

You must sign up for the Artist presale before 8:00 AM (EDT) March 30th to access it.

  • United States (ET) - 12:00 PM (Wednesday, April 2nd)
  • United States (PT) - 12:00 PM (Wednesday, April 2nd)
How to access Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour presale
How to access Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour presale. Picture: Interscope

When is Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour general sale?

If you're unable to get tickets in Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour presales, you can always fall back on the general sale. Tickets go on sale at 12:00 AM local time on Thursday, April 3rd.

  • United Kingdom (BST) - 12:00 AM (Thursday, April 3rd)
  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM (Thursday, April 3rd)
  • United States (PT) - 12:00 AM (Thursday, April 3rd)

It's also possible that Gaga will announce more dates when tickets start going on sale, so keep your eyes peeled.

