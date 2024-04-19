Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

What surprise songs did Taylor Swift perform on The Eras Tour? Here's the full list. (Updated live during every show)

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is in full swing, and just as fans had hoped, Taylor has confirmed that she will be performing surprise songs on every single night of the tour.

If you've been a fan of Taylor for a while, you'll know that she always includes a surprise song or two in her tour set lists. The tradition goes all the way back to the Speak Now World Tour, where she included the surprise covers she performed during that era.

With the tour now officially underway, the surprise songs are back, back, back again! There are 45 songs in the setlist already, which means she's got well over 200 songs (!!) to choose from for the surprise slots.

Initially, Taylor told fans that she will only play each surprise song once, unless she messes it up. But she has now confirmed that she has ended that rule, and she will play whatever she wants, however many times she wants!

So, what surprise songs has Taylor Swift already performed on The Eras Tour and what can fans expect for the rest of the dates? Here's the full list. (We'll update this article live, during each show.)

Taylor Swift surprise songs: What surprise songs did Taylor Swift perform on tour?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift surprise songs: Every surprise song that Taylor has performed on The Eras Tour so far...

Taylor will be playing two surprise acoustic songs per show. After 66 dates in 2023, Taylor ended up playing an extra 124 songs, not including repeats or songs that weren't her own.

At the end of her 2023 Eras Tour shows, Taylor confirmed that the full list of surprise songs will be completely reset. In February 2024, she began adding mashups to the acoustic section. She has also confirmed that she will now completely scrap the 'only playing it once' rule, and will repeat songs if she feels like it. Here's the full list so far...

2024 Eras Tour surprise songs:

Tokyo, Japan (Feb 7) - 'Dear Reader' and 'Holy Ground'

Tokyo, Japan (Feb 8) - 'Eyes Open' and 'Electric Touch'

Tokyo, Japan (Feb 9) - 'Superman' and 'The Outside'

Tokyo, Japan (Feb 10) - 'Come In With The Rain' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid'

Melbourne, Australia (Feb 16) - 'Red' and 'You're Losing Me'

Melbourne, Australia (Feb 17) - 'Getaway Car/August/The Other Side of the Door' and 'this is me trying'

Melbourne, Australia (Feb 18) - 'Come Back...Be Here/Daylight' and 'Teardrops On My Guitar'

Sydney, Australia (Feb 23) - 'How You Get The Girl' and 'White Horse/Coney Island' with Sabrina Carpenter

Sydney, Australia (Feb 24) - 'Should've Said No/You're Not Sorry' and 'New Year's Day/Peace'

Sydney, Australia (Feb 25) - 'Is It Over Now?/I Wish You Would' and 'Haunted/Exile'

Sydney, Australia (Feb 26) - 'Would've Could've Should've/Ivy' and 'Forever & Always/Maroon'

Singapore, SG (Mar 2) – 'Mine/Starlight' and 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever/Dress'

Singapore, SG (Mar 3) – 'Long Story Short/The Story of Us' and 'Clean/Evermore'

Singapore, SG (Mar 4) – 'Foolish One/Tell Me Why' and 'This Love/Call It What You Want'

Singapore, SG (Mar 7) – 'Death By A Thousand Cuts/Babe' and 'Fifteen/You're On Your Own, Kid'

Singapore, SG (Mar 8) – 'Sparks Fly/Gold Rush' and 'False God/Slut!'

Singapore, SG (Mar 9) – 'Tim McGraw/Cowboy Like Me' and 'Mirrorball/Epiphany'

As of March 9th, Taylor has performed 6 from Red (Taylor's Version), 6 from Midnights, 7 from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), 6 from Fearless, 7 from folklore, 6 from 1989, 4 from Reputation, 5 from Taylor Swift, 4 from evermore and 3 from Lover. Plus 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'.

2023 Eras Tour surprise songs:

Glendale, AZ (March 17) - ‘mirrorball’ and 'Tim McGraw'

Glendale, AZ (March 18) - ‘State of Grace’ and ‘this is me trying’

Las Vegas, NV (March 24) - 'Our Song' and 'Snow on the Beach'

Las Vegas, NV (March 25) - 'cowboy like me' (with Marcus Mumford) and 'White Horse'

Arlington, TX (March 31) - 'Sad Beautiful Tragic' and 'Ours'

Arlington, TX (April 1) - 'Death By a Thousand Cuts' and 'Clean'

Arlington, TX (April 2) - 'Jump Then Fall' and 'The Lucky One'

Tampa, FL (April 13) - 'Speak Now' and 'Treacherous'

Tampa, FL (April 14) - 'The Great War' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'You're On Your Own, Kid'

Tampa, FL (April 15) - 'mad woman' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'Mean'

Houston, TX (April 21) – 'Wonderland' and 'You're Not Sorry'

Houston, TX (April 22) – 'A Place In This World' and 'Today Was A Fairytale'

Houston, TX (April 23) – 'Begin Again' and 'Cold as You'

Atlanta, GA (April 28) – 'The Other Side of the Door' and 'Coney Island'

Atlanta, GA (April 29) – 'High Infidelity' and 'Gorgeous'

Atlanta, GA (April 30) – 'I Bet You Think About Me' and 'How You Get The Girl'

Nashville, TN (May 5) – 'Sparks Fly' and 'Teardrops On My Guitar'

Nashville, TN (May 6) – 'Out of the Woods' and 'Fifteen'

Nashville, TN (May 7) – 'Would've Could've Should've' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'Mine'

Philadelphia, PA (May 12) - 'gold rush' and 'Come Back... Be Here'

Philadelphia, PA (May 13) - 'Forever & Always' and 'This Love'

Philadelphia, PA (May 14) - 'Hey Stephen' and 'The Best Day'

Foxborough, MA (May 19) - 'Should've Said No' and 'Better Man'

Foxborough, MA (May 20) - 'Question...?' and 'Invisible'

Foxborough, MA (May 21) - 'I Think He Knows' and 'Red'

East Rutherford, NJ (May 26) - 'Getaway Car' (with Jack Antonoff) and 'Maroon'

East Rutherford, NJ (May 27) - 'Holy Ground' and 'False God'

East Rutherford, NJ (May 28) - 'Welcome To New York' and 'Clean'

Chicago, IL (Jun 2) – 'I Wish You Would' and 'the lakes'

Chicago, IL (Jun 3) – 'You All Over Me' (with Maren Morris) and 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'

Chicago, IL (Jun 4) – 'Hits Different' and 'The Moment I Knew'

Detroit, MI (Jun 9) – 'Haunted' and 'I Almost Do'

Detroit, MI (Jun 10) – 'All You Had To Do Was Stay' and 'Breathe'

Pittsburgh, PA (June 16) – 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' and 'The Last Time'

Pittsburgh, PA (June 17) – 'seven' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'The Story of Us'

Minneapolis, MN (June 23) – 'Paper Rings' and 'If This Was A Movie'

Minneapolis, MN (June 24) – 'Dear John' and 'Daylight'

Cincinnati, OH (June 30) – 'I'm Only Me When I'm With You' and 'evermore'

Cincinnati, OH (July 1) – 'ivy' (with Aaron Dessner), 'I miss you, I’m sorry' (with Gracie Abrams) and 'Call It What You Want'

Kansas City, MO (July 7) – 'Never Grow Up' and 'When Emma Falls in Love'

Kansas City, MO (July 8) – 'Last Kiss' and 'dorothea'

Denver, CO (July 14) - 'Picture To Burn' and 'Timeless'

Denver, CO (July 15) - 'Starlight' and 'Back To December'

Seattle, WA (July 22) - 'This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things' and 'Everything Has Changed'

Seattle, WA (July 23) - 'Message In A Bottle' and 'Tied Together With A Smile'

Santa Clara, CA (July 28) - 'right where you left me' (with Aaron Dessner) and 'Castles Crumbling'

Santa Clara, CA (July 29) - 'Stay Stay Stay' and 'All of the Girls You've Loved Before'

Los Angeles, CA (Aug 3) – 'I Can See You' and Maroon'

Los Angeles, CA (Aug 4) – 'Our Song' and 'You Are In Love'

Los Angeles, CA (Aug 5) – 'Death By A Thousand Cuts' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid'

Los Angeles, CA (Aug 7) – 'Dress' and 'exile'

Los Angeles, CA (Aug 8) – 'I Know Places' and 'King of My Heart'

Los Angeles, CA (Aug 9) – 'New Romantics' and 'New Year's Day'

Mexico City, Mexico (Aug 24) - 'I Forgot That You Existed' and 'Sweet Nothing'

Mexico City, Mexico (Aug 25) - 'Tell Me Why' and 'Snow on the Beach'

Mexico City, Mexico (Aug 26) - 'Cornelia Street' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid'

Mexico City, Mexico (Aug 27) - 'Afterglow' and 'Maroon'

Buenos Aires, Argentina (Nov 9) – 'The Very First Night' and 'Labyrinth'

Buenos Aires, Argentina (Nov 11) – 'Is It Over Now?/Out of the Woods' and 'End Game'

Buenos Aires, Argentina (Nov 12) – 'Better Than Revenge' and 'Slut!'

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (Nov 17) – 'Stay Beautiful' and 'Suburban Legends'

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (Nov 19) – 'Dancing With Our Hands Tied' and 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky'

Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (Nov 20) – 'ME!' and 'So It Goes...'

São Paulo, Brazil (Nov 24) – 'Now That We Don't Talk' and 'Innocent'

São Paulo, Brazil (Nov 25) – 'Safe & Sound' and 'Untouchable'

São Paulo, Brazil (Nov 26) – 'Say Don't Go' and 'it's time to go'

In 2023, Taylor played an additional 124 songs from her own discography as surprise songs. That includes 19 from Red (Taylor's Version), 17 from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), 16 from 1989 (Taylor's Version), 15 from Fearless (Taylor's Version), 11 from Midnights, 11 from Taylor Swift, 10 from Reputation, 10 from Lover, 8 from evermore and 6 from folklore.

Plus one soundtrack song ('I Don't Wanna Live Forever) and one extra song that's not her own ('I miss you, I'm sorry' with Gracie Abrams).

The Eras Tour concert film was recorded on August 3rd, 4th and 5th and all six surprise songs she performed at those shows will be included in The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) on Disney+.

What surprise songs can Taylor Swift perform again? Picture: Getty

What surprise songs has Taylor Swift not played yet?

With Taylor performing two surprise songs a night, it's pretty much a given that she will perform the majority of them before she finishes the entire tour. Taylor has now confirmed that she has reset the list for the 2024 dates, which means international fans heading to the Eras Tour will likely hear some repeats, as well as those she has not yet performed.

There's still plenty of tracks that Taylor has the option to perform. Here's all the songs that she has not yet performed as surprise songs:

Taylor Swift : 'Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)', 'A Perfectly Good Heart'

'Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)', 'A Perfectly Good Heart' Fearless (Taylor's Version): ' The Way I Loved You', 'Change', 'Superstar', 'We Were Happy', 'That’s When', 'Don’t You', 'Bye Bye Baby'

The Way I Loved You', 'Change', 'Superstar', 'We Were Happy', 'That’s When', 'Don’t You', 'Bye Bye Baby' Speak Now (Taylor's Version): [All songs from Speak Now have been played.]

[All songs from Speak Now have been played.] Red (Taylor's Version) : 'Girl At Home', 'Ronan', 'Forever Winter', 'Run'

: 'Girl At Home', 'Ronan', 'Forever Winter', 'Run' 1989 (Taylor's Version) : 'Sweeter Than Fiction'

: 'Sweeter Than Fiction' Reputation : 'I Did Something Bad'

: 'I Did Something Bad' Lover : 'London Boy', 'Soon You’ll Get Better', 'It’s Nice To Have A Friend'

: 'London Boy', 'Soon You’ll Get Better', 'It’s Nice To Have A Friend' Folklore : 'Hoax'

: 'Hoax' Evermore : 'Happiness', 'Closure'

: 'Happiness', 'Closure' Midnights : 'Paris', 'Glitch'

: 'Paris', 'Glitch' The Tortured Poets Department : [All 31 songs from the full Anthology version of the album have yet to be played live.]

Taylor's brand new album The Tortured Poets Department was released on April 19th, complete with a whopping 31 new songs. She's likely to perform those as surprise songs on the upcoming European leg of the tour.

Alongside those listed album tracks, there's also several standalone and soundtrack songs that Taylor could add into the mix: 'Crazier', 'Only The Young', 'Carolina', 'I Heart?', 'Beautiful Eyes', 'Beautiful Ghosts'... And of course, 'Macavity' and 'Christmas Tree Farm'...

There's also the small possibility that she could potentially perform the songs she's featured on, maybe even with special guests: 'The Joker and the Queen', 'Two Is Better Than One', 'Renegade', 'Both of Us', 'Gasoline', 'Birch', 'Highway Don’t Care' and 'The Alcott'.

What surprise songs has Taylor Swift performed on The Eras Tour? Picture: Getty

What surprise songs will Taylor Swift perform again?

At the start of the The Eras Tour, Taylor revealed that she had two rules when it comes to playing surprise songs more than once. Rule 1: If she messed up, she's allowed to play it again. Rule 2: Midnights songs are exempt and she can play them "however many times I want..."

However, in February 2024, she confirmed that that rule is no longer in place. She will play whatever songs she wants, however many times she wants.

So, if you're going to a London show in August, or one of the final shows in Vancouver and you're hoping to hear 'You're On Your Own, Kid'? It's now a strong possibility.

Here's a list of all the songs Taylor has performed multiple times on the Eras Tour so far:

'You're On Your Own, Kid' (Played 5 times)

'Maroon' (Played 3 times)

'this is me trying'

'Our Song'

'Snow On The Beach'

'Death By A Thousand Cuts'

'Clean'

'The Other Side of the Door'

'Teardrops On My Guitar'

'Out of the Woods'

'Come Back...Be Here'

'Red'

'Getaway Car'

'Holy Ground'

'Daylight'

Taylor performed 'Nothing New' with Phoebe Bridgers on the nights Phoebe appears as a support act, but the song was not one of the two surprise songs. Taylor could now perform the song again later down the line as a surprise song.

Taylor also performed 'No Body, No Crime' with HAIM on the nights they supported the show. It's possible that Taylor will now perform that one again, solo, later down the line.

Read more: 59 Taylor Swift lyrics for your Eras Tour Instagram captions

What surprise songs are in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie?

The Eras Tour concert film was filmed on August 3rd, 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, CA. Taylor performed six additional surprise songs, all of which were recorded for the film. In the cinema and digital releases, 'Our Song' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid' were included as the two surprise songs.

In the (Taylor's Version) edition that will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 15th, Taylor confirmed that all six songs that she performed during those shows will be included. Here's the full list:

'I Can See You'

'Maroon'

'Our Song'

'You Are In Love'

'Death By A Thousand Cuts'

'You're On Your Own, Kid'

What surprise songs does Taylor Swift have left to perform? Picture: Getty

Will Taylor Swift add The Tortured Poets Department songs to the Eras Tour setlist?

Just when you thought the Eras Tour would remain a celebration of Taylor's 10 albums, she goes ahead an announces her surprise 11th album!

'The Tortured Poets Department' was released on April 19th, and features 31 songs – 16 from the original tracklist as well as a further 16 on the Anthology version. We won't know for sure if Taylor will change her setlist to accommodate the new songs, but it's possible that she will perform them as surprise songs.

Watch this space – we'll update this article with more information as soon as she heads back on tour after the release.

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

