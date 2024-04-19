Every Taylor Swift Song About Travis Kelce (So Far)

19 April 2024, 17:18 | Updated: 19 April 2024, 17:36

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce? Here's the full list so far
Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce? Here's the full list so far. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce? From So High School to The Alchemy, here's all the songs Taylor Swift has written about boyfriend Travis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With the release of Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' album, Travis Kelce has officially made his first appearance in the Taylor Swift Songwriting Cinematic Universe – and what an entrance he's had!

Taylor and Travis have been dating since August 2023. The couple made their relationship public that following September, just a month or so before Taylor turned in her finished version of 'The Tortured Poets Department' for vinyl pressing.

Despite fans expecting the album to be solely about her breakup with Joe Alwyn, 'TTPD' – and the extra 15 'Anthology' songs – actually spans everything that's happened in the past 2 years of her life, including her relationship with Travis.

Fans weren't actually expecting any songs about Travis to feature on the album, but there's two standout moments that appear to delve into Taylor's feelings about their relationship – 'The Alchemy' and 'So High School'.

Here's all the songs that Taylor Swift has written about Travis Kelce so far – including all the lyrics that point to their relationship.

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' includes her first songs about Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' includes her first songs about Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Is 'The Alchemy' about Travis Kelce?

On 'The Alchemy', Taylor sings about how a new relationship has reinvigorated her senses, bringing her back to her real self after experiencing heartbreak. (For those wondering, alchemy is a type of chemistry that describes the process of turning metals into gold.)

Fans believe this one includes lyrics about Travis thanks to all the references to American Football. The chorus of this sultry bop opens with the lyrics: So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I'm the one to be / 'Cause the sign on your heart / Said it's still reserved for me / Honestly, who are we to fight thе alchemy?

Taylor then references Travis a little more explicitly, with clear nods to winning games and celebrating with her. She sings: Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me.

The alchemy was truly alchemy-ing with this one!

Taylor Swift sings about Travis Kelce on 'The Alchemy'
Taylor Swift sings about Travis Kelce on 'The Alchemy'. Picture: Getty

Is 'So High School' about Travis Kelce?

Taylor is all out singing about her relationship with Travis on this one and fans are obsessed with it. The pop rock-inspired track that feels like it should be on the soundtrack of a '00s teen romcom sees Taylor explore the early stages of her relationship with Travis. She also explicitly references a couple of memorable viral moments that they have both had.

There's a nod to the viral clip of a young Travis playing 'Kill, Marry, Kiss' in a past interview and mentioning her name: Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) / It's just a game, but really (Really) / I'm bettin' on all three for us two (All three)

Another references the paparazzi photos of him opening car doors for her: Get my car door, isn't that sweet?

Taylor even mentions Travis' well-documented comments about trying to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it after her show: You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her.

Killatrav had a friendship bracelet and a dream – now he's got the girl and one of her best songs on 'The Tortured Poets Department'!

Taylor Swift's 'So High School' is about the early stages of her relationship with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's 'So High School' is about the early stages of her relationship with Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

With 'The Tortured Poets Department' being the first Taylor Swift album to be released after she and Travis started dating, those two Travis-centric songs are all she's shared with us for now.

Don't expect any songs about Travis to pop up in the vault for 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' or 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' as those will have been written loooong before she met him.

TS12 though? Stay tuned... An album full of love songs about Killatrav might soon be on the way!

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift announced bonus track 'The Bolter'

Taylor Swift's Surprise Song ‘The Bolter’ Inside The Meaning And Lyrics

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift had a short-lived romance

Who Is Matty Healy? Get To Know Taylor Swift's Ex Boyfriend

Taylor Swift releases first love song about Travis Kelce called 'So High School'

Taylor Swift 'So High School' Lyrics – All The Travis Kelce References Explained

Taylor Swift's newest album 'Tortured Poets Department' drops on the 19th of April

Who And What Are Taylor Swift's Song ‘loml’ Lyrics About?

Henry Moodie: Dream dinner party? 'I'd love to get One Direction back together' | My Life In 20

Henry Moodie: Dream dinner party? 'I'd love to get One Direction back together' | My Life In 20

Hot On Capital

MAFS' Jack Dunkley has left viewers baffled by his choice of emoji

What On Earth Did MAFS’ Australia’s Jack Mean By The Wind Emoji?

TV & Film

Kourtney Kardashian has had to defend her post-partum body online

Kourtney Kardashian Hits Back At Post-Partum Body Shamers

Dylan O'Brien says he's "so grateful" to have a trans nonbinary sibiling

Dylan O'Brien Says Having A Trans Nonbinary Sibling Has "Deepened" His Life

TV & Film

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are rumoured to be dating

How Long Did Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Date? Inside Their Relationship

Billie Eilish plays the Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris show

Billie Eilish's Third Album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft': Everything We Know So Far

Taylor Lautner reveals they were originally going to recast Jacob in Twilight New Moon

Taylor Lautner Reveals Twilight Were Originally Going To Recast Jacob In New Moon

TV & Film

Chris Pratt explains why he hates people calling him Chris

Chris Pratt Explains Why He Hates People Calling Him Chris

Matty Healy says the rat from Flushed Away is based on him

Matty Healy Reveals The Rat In Flushed Away Was Actually Based On Him

Artists

Who Is Cassandra? How Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' Lyrics Relate To Kim Kardashian And Greek Mythology

Who Is Cassandra? How Taylor Swift's 'Cassandra' Lyrics Relate To Kim Kardashian And Greek Mythology
Fans believe Taylor Swift could be joining Lana Del Rey on Weekend 2 of Coachella

Will Taylor Swift Join Lana Del Rey At Coachella?

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch