Every Taylor Swift Song About Travis Kelce (So Far)

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce? From So High School to The Alchemy, here's all the songs Taylor Swift has written about boyfriend Travis.

With the release of Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' album, Travis Kelce has officially made his first appearance in the Taylor Swift Songwriting Cinematic Universe – and what an entrance he's had!

Taylor and Travis have been dating since August 2023. The couple made their relationship public that following September, just a month or so before Taylor turned in her finished version of 'The Tortured Poets Department' for vinyl pressing.

Despite fans expecting the album to be solely about her breakup with Joe Alwyn, 'TTPD' – and the extra 15 'Anthology' songs – actually spans everything that's happened in the past 2 years of her life, including her relationship with Travis.

Fans weren't actually expecting any songs about Travis to feature on the album, but there's two standout moments that appear to delve into Taylor's feelings about their relationship – 'The Alchemy' and 'So High School'.

Here's all the songs that Taylor Swift has written about Travis Kelce so far – including all the lyrics that point to their relationship.

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' includes her first songs about Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

Is 'The Alchemy' about Travis Kelce?

On 'The Alchemy', Taylor sings about how a new relationship has reinvigorated her senses, bringing her back to her real self after experiencing heartbreak. (For those wondering, alchemy is a type of chemistry that describes the process of turning metals into gold.)

Fans believe this one includes lyrics about Travis thanks to all the references to American Football. The chorus of this sultry bop opens with the lyrics: So when I touch down / Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team / Ditch the clowns, get the crown / Baby, I'm the one to be / 'Cause the sign on your heart / Said it's still reserved for me / Honestly, who are we to fight thе alchemy?

Taylor then references Travis a little more explicitly, with clear nods to winning games and celebrating with her. She sings: Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me.

The alchemy was truly alchemy-ing with this one!

Taylor Swift sings about Travis Kelce on 'The Alchemy'. Picture: Getty

Is 'So High School' about Travis Kelce?

Taylor is all out singing about her relationship with Travis on this one and fans are obsessed with it. The pop rock-inspired track that feels like it should be on the soundtrack of a '00s teen romcom sees Taylor explore the early stages of her relationship with Travis. She also explicitly references a couple of memorable viral moments that they have both had.

There's a nod to the viral clip of a young Travis playing 'Kill, Marry, Kiss' in a past interview and mentioning her name: Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) / It's just a game, but really (Really) / I'm bettin' on all three for us two (All three)

Another references the paparazzi photos of him opening car doors for her: Get my car door, isn't that sweet?

Taylor even mentions Travis' well-documented comments about trying to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it after her show: You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her.

Killatrav had a friendship bracelet and a dream – now he's got the girl and one of her best songs on 'The Tortured Poets Department'!

Taylor Swift's 'So High School' is about the early stages of her relationship with Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

With 'The Tortured Poets Department' being the first Taylor Swift album to be released after she and Travis started dating, those two Travis-centric songs are all she's shared with us for now.

Don't expect any songs about Travis to pop up in the vault for 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' or 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' as those will have been written loooong before she met him.

TS12 though? Stay tuned... An album full of love songs about Killatrav might soon be on the way!

