Love Island’s Grace Jackson Addresses Why Joey Essex ‘Had A Problem With Her’

25 July 2024, 12:06

Grace Jackson spoke about Joey Essex's hostility towards her
Grace Jackson spoke about Joey Essex's hostility towards her. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Grace Jackson is spilling the tea after being dumped with partner Reuben Collins.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is days away from ending and as the contestants get dumped in the run up to the final, the Islanders on the outside world are sharing more about their time in the villa, with the latest being Grace Jackson and Reuben Collins.

Grace had a whirlwind of a time on Love Island, at first coupling up with former flame Joey Essex who she’d dated on the outside world last year, but as they rekindled things it became clear they weren’t meant to be.

Joey then had his head turned by Jessy Potts and went on to receive some criticism from viewers for being argumentative with Grace at times, despite being coupled up with Jessy.

Grace and Reuben were dumped from Love Island days before the final
Grace and Reuben were dumped from Love Island days before the final. Picture: ITV2

After being dumped from the villa, Grace was asked about her new friendships and addressed why she thinks Joey had a problem with her.

She felt Joey couldn’t get past the fact she was close to the girl he was coupled up with and that perhaps that’s why he was occasionally hostile.

She said: “I’ve been so lucky to be in the Villa with the most incredible group of girls. At some points there would be the odd bicker but we were like sisters. I love them all but Harriett, Jess S, Matilda and Emma were my closest friends there.

“Jessy was also my right hand woman which was crazy, she was always by my side and I adored her. I think that’s why Joey had a problem with me as he couldn’t get his head around the fact that I was best friends with his girl.”

Joey Essex coupled up with Jessy Potts after Grace Jackson
Joey Essex coupled up with Jessy Potts after Grace Jackson. Picture: ITV2

Grace also spoke about her and Reuben’s plans for the future, admitting they already have arrangements to visit each other’s hometowns.

She said: “We are going to take every day as it comes but I’m going to go down to Surrey and he’s also planning to visit me in Manchester. I can’t wait for us to have date night and meet the rest of each other's families. We are in a really good place and love being around each other so I’m excited to see where things go for us.”

Jessy and Joey get their family visits on Love Island

Reuben and Grace were dumped after being voted by the public as the least compatible couple. Asked why people may have perceived them that way, Reuben said it was just a credit to their connection and the comfortable pace they took things at.

He said: “We were around each other 24/7 in there! I personally think it's a credit to our connection in an environment where everything is sped up, we have done it at our own pace.

Joey Essex and Grace Jackson had a brief relationship prior to Love Island
Joey Essex and Grace Jackson had a brief relationship prior to Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“For me, I think that’s going to be most sustainable in the long run as we’ve set up good foundations for a relationship. When we found out we were leaving, I wasn’t sad, I knew I lived every day to the max and there are a lot of stronger couples in there.”

Love Island finishes on Monday 29th July.

