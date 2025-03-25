Are Love Island's Scott Thomas and Jessy Potts dating?

Is Love Island's Scott Thomas dating Jessy Potts? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Is Love Island's Scott Thomas dating Joey Essex's ex Jessy Potts?

Series two Love Island legend Scott Thomas seemed to want to cut all ties with the show after he left All Stars season two because he failed to find a "spark" with anyone, despite being coupled up with Tina Stinnes.

He didn't return to South Africa for the final dumping or the final, but now it looks like he's not gone too far from the franchise as he's been romantically linked to season 11's Jessy Potts. The same Jessy who left the show with Joey Essex, the show's first ever celebrity islander.

Revealing their split, Joey told the tabloids: "Unfortunately, we have decided to call an end to the relationship but I hope we can continue to be friends. I truly wish Jessy the very best with whatever she does in the future."

So, has Jessy now moved on with Scott? Here's what we know.

Jessy Potts is Love Island's new bombshell. Picture: Instagram

Are Love Island's Scott Thomas and Jessy Potts dating?

According to the tabloids, Love Island season two's Scott and season 11's Jessy have been on a date but it is "early days".

Their source claimed: "It’s very early days but they enjoyed a fun night out together in the capital. Jessy is so his type and they would make a gorgeous couple. They both deserve some fun after tough times in the villa."

The pair reportedly enjoyed a date night seeing Back To The Future on the West End and then spent a night in The Londoner.

Scott hugging Tina goodbye. Picture: ITV

While Scott and Jessy are yet to have addressed the claims, fans are already badgering them to "hard launch" their relationship. Under one of Jessy's recent Instagram posts a fan wrote: "Are you going to hard launch Scott Thomas [flame emoji]"

Although Scott didn't confirm his and Jessy's date, he did share an Instagram post with the caption, 'Business and Pleasure in London'. In the post he included pictures from the West End show and a picture from outside The Londoner hotel.

Since leaving the villa last August, Jessy has been living her best influencer life seemingly leaving her job as a Brand Partnerships Associate behind her.

Despite claims they'd stay friends, Joey and Jessy haven't been seen together since their split. After her split from Joey, Jessy said: "I’m so grateful to everyone who supported us and look forward to all of the exciting opportunities ahead."

For Scott, after his All Stars stint, he has returned to giving self help advice and has been back with the rest of the Thomas family making funny TikToks and IG reels.

Joey and Jessy left the show 'exclusive'. Picture: Instagram

