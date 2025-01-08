Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?
8 January 2025, 16:39 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 17:52
From Marcel, Scott, Gabby and Elma to Luca, Catherine, Nas and Curtis, here's how old the cast of Love Island All Stars 2025 are.
Listen to this article
Love Island All Stars series 2 is set to be the 'oldest' season yet, with 2025 islanders ranging from 39 to 24 in age.
Season 2's Scott Thomas and season 3's Marcel Somerville are two of the oldest contestants to step foot in the villa, at 36 and 39, respectively. Joey Essex, who appeared in season 11, previously held that title at 33.
With the new series starting on Monday 13th January, fans are now getting excited to see some of the returning contestants reunite, including exes Marcel and Gabby Allen.
So how old are each of the islanders in the 2025 season of All Stars? Here's the full breakdown of their current ages alongside how old they were when they first appeared on Love Island.
- Read more: Love Island All Stars 2025 line up: Full cast revealed
- Read more: When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?
How old are the Love Island All Stars series 2 islanders?
How old is Marcel Somerville?
- Current age: 39
- Birthday: January 7th 1986
- Age during their first season of Love Island: 31
Marcel will be the oldest Love Island contestant ever when he returns to the show for All Stars. He was 31 years old when he first appeared on the show way back in 2017.
During his time on season 3, he was coupled up with Olivia Attwood and Montana Brown before meeting bombshell Gabby Allen and finishing in fourth place.
How old is Scott Thomas?
- Current age: 36
- Birthday: August 11th 1988
- Age during their first season of Love Island: 28
Scott, who was coupled up with Kady McDermott back in series 2, was 28 when he first appeared in the villa way back in 2016. He's now returning for All Stars, 8 years later. Scott says he has been “working on sobriety, personal growth, self-development” since leaving the villa the first time around.
How old is India Reynolds?
- Current age: 34
- Birthday: December 20th 1990
- Age during their first season of Love Island: 28
India, 34, first appeared on Love Island season 5 at the age of 28. She joined as a bombshell on day 46 and coupled up with Ovie Soko. The couple ended up finishing third.
How old is Gabby Allen?
- Current age: 32
- Birthday: February 6th 1992
- Age during their first season of Love Island: 25
Gabby, 32, is set to reunite with her ex Marcel when she walks back into the Love Island villa. She was 25 when she first appeared on the show and, if she remains in the All Stars villa, she'll turn 33 on the show.
How old is Elma Pazar?
- Current age: 32
- Birthday: July 7th 1992
- Age during their first season of Love Island: 26
Elma was only in the Love Island series 5 villa for six days, and now she's set to return in All Stars. Elma was 26 when she took part in the 2019 season and is now 32.
How old is Olivia Hawkins?
- Current age: 29
- Birthday: June 20th 1995
- Age during their first season of Love Island: 27
Olivia was 27 when she first appeared on Love Island. She's now returning for All Stars two years after she was coupled up with Maxwell Samuda. Olivia is now 29 years old.
- Read more: Love Island's Olivia Hawkins Confirms Maxwell Samuda Split After Weeks Of Break-Up Rumours
How old is Kaz Crossley?
- Current age: 29
- Birthday: January 20th 1995
- Age during their first season of Love Island: 23
Kaz was 23 years old when she came third in Love Island season 3 with Josh Denzel. She'll turn 30 while she's in the All Stars villa.
How old is Ronnie Vint?
- Current age: 28
- Birthday: July 17th 1996
- Age during their first season of Love Island: 27
It hasn't been that long since we saw Ronnie in the Love Island villa so he hasn't aged that much at all! Ronnie was dumped from the island alongside Harriett and is now set to return after 6 months to find love again.
How old is Curtis Pritchard?
- Current age: 28
- Birthday: February 8th 1996
- Age during their first season of Love Island: 23
Then 23-year-old Curtis Pritchard made quite a splash during his first season of Love Island thanks to his infamous break up with Amy Hart and former relationship with Maura Higgins. Now 28, he's back again for another shot in the villa.
How old is Nas Majeed?
- Current age: 28
- Birthday: February 24th 1996
- Age during their first season of Love Island: 23
Nas was 23 when he first appeared on Love Island back in 2020. Five years after his winter season, he's back again. Nas will turn 29 towards the final episode of All Stars season 2, but no end date has been confirmed yet.
How old is Luca Bish?
- Current age: 25
- Birthday: May 14th 1999
- Age during their first season of Love Island: 23
After leaving the show as runner-up with Gemma Owen back in 2022, the now 25-year-old is set to return to the villa. Luca was 23 when he first appeared on the show, two years older than Gemma.
How old is Catherine Agbaje?
- Current age: 24
- Birthday: June 23th 2000
- Age during their first season of Love Island: 22
Catherine is Love Island All Stars season 2's youngest islander. The then-22-year-old was dumped from the island after 38 days alongside Elom Ahlijah-Wilson.
Read more about Love Island here:
- Love Island winner Greg O’Shea is engaged six years on from the show
- Love Island’s Josh Denzel is engaged 6 years after starring on the show
- Maura Higgins reveals if she's replacing Maya Jama as Love Island host
- Love Island star reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home
- Why did Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran split?