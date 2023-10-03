Love Island 2023 Winners Jess Harding And Sammy Root Have Split

Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding have split. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s summer winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root have split less than two months after winning the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

According to MailOnline, Love Island series 10 winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root have split after their relationship changed since leaving the villa.

Jess and Sammy won the £50,000 prize this summer, reaching the final alongside co-stars Molly Marsh and Zach Noble, Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde and Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo.

A source told the publication they mutually decided they’re ‘better off as friends’ after struggling to make things work away from the TV show.

Their source said: “'Jess and Sammy have called it quits. Things have changed since leaving the villa and Jess has realised they're better off as friends.”

Love Island series 10 winners Jess and Sammy. Picture: ITV2

The couple are yet to address their split, but Jess has been documenting her girls’ holiday to Ibiza as she moves on from any heartbreak. Meanwhile, Sammy's last post on Instagram was to promote his OK! cover shoot with Jess.

On Love Island they faced their fair share of tests throughout their eight weeks in the villa.

Sammy kissed two other girls in Casa Amor before deciding to recouple with Jess.

Despite their ups and downs they made it to the final, beating show favourites Whitney and Lochan.

Jess and Sammy win Love Island 2023

They’re not the first couple from this summer’s Love Island to split; Mitchel Taylor and Ella Barnes called it quits a few weeks after leaving the villa.

In a statement Ella said: “Just wanted to come on here and keep you all updated, as you deserve to know as I wouldn’t be where I am without you. Unfortunately myself and Mitch have decided to end our relationship.

“I really wanted things to work out and I’m gutted that our journey has come to an end. I wish Mitch all the best and hope he finds happiness. It’s time for both of us to start a new chapter."

Ella Barnes and Mitchel Taylor split a few weeks after leaving Love Island. Picture: Getty

After arriving home they had a welcome home party with their families, looking happy together as they posed for photos, but as they adjusted to normality it seems things weren't meant to last.

At the time of writing, all the other couples are still together as far as we know.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.