The Love Island Series 10 Couples Who Are Still Together

Jess and Sammy win Love Island 2023

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island series 10 may have come to an end, but which couples are still together?

Love Island series 10 saw couples like Molly Marsh and Zach Noble, Sammy Root and Jess Harding, Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde and Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo reach the final, with Molly and Zach taking the crown in the form of a £50k prize.

Along the way we saw a few other couples emerge from the villa, including Kady McDermott and Oozy See and Leah Taylor and Montel Mackenzie, but the latter split shortly after being dumped after their relationship changed when Montel kissed one of the Casa Amor bombshells.

Elom Ahlijah-Wilson and Catherine Agbaje were another couple to leave the villa hand in hand, after Catherine had her head turned by Elom while away from partner Scott Van-Der Sluis in Casa Amor.

The cast of Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

Which Love Island series 10 couples are still together?

Kady and Zach have furious row at Love Island reunion

Are Sammy and Jess still together?

Love Island series 10 winners Jess and Sammy. Picture: ITV2

Sammy and Jess are still going strong after winning Love Island series 10! The couple have gone from strength to strength since leaving the show, even meeting each other’s families.

The couple had a tumultuous journey in the villa but gave their relationship a proper go after Casa Amor and things only went up from there.

Are Lochan and Whitney still dating?

Whitney and Lochan were runners up of Love Island. Picture: ITV2

The couple who made our hearts complete, Lochan and Whitney are still together after getting together during Casa Amor when Whitney had been left single by Medhi’s dumping.

Lochan and Whitney made the final, coming in second place and since then they’ve made frequent appearances on each other’s Instagram profiles proving they’re still going strong.

Are Tyrique and Ella still together?

Tyrique and Ella came third on Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

Tyrique and Ella finished Love Island in third place despite being together the longest on the show, and they’re still together now.

Their relationship was tested when Ella brought Ouzy See back from Casa Amor, which led Tyrique to flirt with Kady McDermott.

Are Zach and Molly still dating?

Molly and Zach finished fourth on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Zach and Molly are still together but they very nearly weren’t! Molly was dumped from the Island just a few weeks into her journey and Zach wasted no time in making moves on Kady.

However, Molly was soon brought back as a bombshell and they picked up right where they left off, kinda.

They went on to finish fourth in the final.

Are Mitchel and Ella B still together?

Ella Barnes and Mitchel Taylor were dumped at the end of Love Island. Picture: Mitchel Taylor/Instagram

Mitchel and Ella B are still together, which may surprise some fans of the show. They had a tumultuous journey with Mitch telling his fellow Islanders he thought Ella was ‘fake’ one day before asking her to be exclusive.

After arriving home they had a welcome home party with their families, looking happy together as they posed for photos.

Are Ouzy and Kady still together?

Kady McDermott and Ouzy See continued dating after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Ouzy and Kady are still together, confirming at the Love Island reunion show they’re still seeing each other.

Their romance started when Ouzy was brought into the villa from Casa Amor by Ella, a romance which soon fizzled out. Instead, Ouzy and Kady found a spark of their own and they were coupled up just for a few days before they were dumped.

Are André and Ruchee still together?

Andre and Ruchee continued seeing each other after Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Ruchee Gurung and André Furtado are seemingly still together after leaving the villa separately. Ruchee was dumped after a recoupling while André was picked by his co-stars to leave following a public vote.

The couple were OG Islanders on the series 10 line-up and had a go at being coupled up before they were both dumped, but it seems they rekindled things when they returned to the UK.

Are Catherine and Scott still together?

Fans are hoping Catherine and Scott get back together. Picture: ITV2

Fans loved Catherine and Scott in the villa together, but she put a halt on their romance when she brought back bombshell Elom. However that didn’t stop fans from rooting for the couple to get back together.

After Catherine and Elom ended things shortly after they were dumped, Catherine and Scott sparked speculation they were growing close again when they were spotted partying together after the reunion show.

As it stands, they’re not yet officially back on.

