Is Challengers On Netflix Or Streaming? Here's When And How To Watch Online

30 April 2024, 17:23

How to watch Challengers online: Netflix, streaming and everything you need to know
How to watch Challengers online: Netflix, streaming and everything you need to know.
Will Challengers be on Netflix or Prime Video? Here's where you can watch Challengers via video on demand.

Challengers fans are already eager to watch the movie online via Netflix. Is the film coming to a streaming platform though?

There's no question that Challengers is one of the movies of the year so far. From the incredible performances by Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist to the intense sexual chemistry between their characters, people cannot get enough of the tennis drama. Whether you're Team Tashi, Team Patrick or Team Art, Luca Guadagnino's latest film does not dissapoint.

Is Challengers coming to Netflix though and, if not, where will you be able to stream the Number 1 box office film? Here's everything you need to know about when you can watch Challengers from the comfort of your own home.

Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in Challengers
Zendaya, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist in Challengers. Picture: BFA / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Will Challengers be on Prime Video?

For the time being the only place you can watch Challengers is at the cinema. That won't be forever though. Challengers has been released through Amazon MGM Studios in the US and Warner Bros. Pictures internationally. Recent Amazon films like American Fiction have been released on Video On Demand services as soon as 45 days after coming out in the cinema.

When Challengers is officially made available for video on demand (where you can pay to rent or buy the film for streaming on platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV) will likely depend on how popular the cinema run is. So we could get the film available via VOD as soon as June but we may have to wait a little longer.

It's also possible that, similar to Saltburn, Amazon MGM Studios may skip a VOD release altogether and make the film available to stream free as part of a Prime Video subscription.

Due to streaming regulations, viewers in France will have to wait 17 months before they can watch the movie at home. So make sure to head to a cinema if you're based there.

Watch Zendaya in the Challengers trailer

Will Challengers be on Netflix?

Given that Challengers is an Amazon MGM Studios film, it seems unlikely that it will end up on Netflix anytime soon. With that in mind you'll probably have to watch the film via Video On Demand or Prime Video specifically.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

