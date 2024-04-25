Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Admit They "Leaned Into" Anyone But You Affair Rumours

25 April 2024, 13:06

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Admit They Leaned Into Affair Rumours To Promote 'Anyone But You'
Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Admit They Leaned Into Affair Rumours To Promote 'Anyone But You'. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Ahead of the release of 'Anyone But You', there were rumours that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell had a secret romance.

Were you one of the people who thought Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were secretly dating? Well, you were meant to think that!

Far ahead of the release of Anyone But You, social media was ablaze with theories that the film's co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell were secretly in a relationship. Photos and videos of the two leads cosying up together on and off set started going viral and fans began to notice that Sydney and Glen had a lot of chemistry with each other.

Around the same time, Glen broke up with his longterm girlfriend Gigi Paris. However, Sydney remained engaged to her fiancé Jonathan Davino leading people to think that Glen and Sydney were having an affair.

Now, the two stars have revealed that they leant into the romance rumours on purpose to promote Anyone But You.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at the Anyone But You New York Premiere
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at the Anyone But You New York Premiere. Picture: John Lamparski/WireImage

Talking to The New York Times, Glen stated: "The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit - and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart.”

Sydney, who acted as an executive producer on Anyone But You, also explained that she was heavily involved in every step of the film's marketing rollout. She said: "I was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas."

Sydney ended the interview saying: "I wanted to make sure that we were actively having a conversation with the audience as we were promoting this film, because at the end of the day, they’re the ones who created the entire narrative."

For example, it was Sydney's idea to promote the movie with her and Glen doing ASMR pickup lines on TikTok and to actively engage with all the videos of fans dancing to the film's main song Natasha Bedingfield's 'Unwritten'.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell do ASMR pickup lines to promote Anyone But You

Anyone But You has since become one of the highest-grossing romcoms of all time with over $216 million worldwide. With the film now on Netflix in the US, it looks set to reach an even bigger audience.

What do you think? Did you think Sydney and Glen were dating?

