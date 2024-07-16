When Is The Love Island 2024 Summer Final?

Love Island is set to end at the end of July. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island has well and truly consumed our summer, but when does it end and when is the final?

Love Island season 11 has had us hooked, with all sorts of sneaking around, cracking on and heads being turned.

Along the way viewers have found their villa favourites like Grace Jackson, Mimii Ngulube, Ciaran Davies and Matilda Draper, but it’s clear the final is fast approaching despite the fact two bombshells have just gone in.

Love Island typically airs for eight weeks, so when is the final and when does the show end? Read on for all your answers.

Love Island typically airs for eight weeks. Picture: ITV2

When does Love Island 2024 finish?

It’s expected that Love Island will end on Monday 29th July. However, ITV haven’t confirmed when Love Island will finish.

Until then, fans will see the remaining couples grow even closer and any singletons crack on in a hope at leaving with a partner. The last week before the final tends to see a few more Islanders dumped until the final episode has the remaining four couples.

The public will then vote for their favourite couple, who will win £50,000.

Love Island has had viewers gripped. Picture: ITV2

When is the Love Island final?

The Love Island final typically airs on a Monday, so based on previous seasons we can predict the show will wrap on Monday 29th July.

The current series began back on 3rd June and has aired every night from Sunday to Friday at 9pm, with new bombshells joining every week and contestants being dumped every few days.

Now that the end is in sight we expect there will be a fair few more dumpings to come.

