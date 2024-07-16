When Is The Love Island 2024 Summer Final?

16 July 2024, 17:30

Love Island is set to end at the end of July
Love Island is set to end at the end of July. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island has well and truly consumed our summer, but when does it end and when is the final?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island season 11 has had us hooked, with all sorts of sneaking around, cracking on and heads being turned.

Along the way viewers have found their villa favourites like Grace Jackson, Mimii Ngulube, Ciaran Davies and Matilda Draper, but it’s clear the final is fast approaching despite the fact two bombshells have just gone in.

Love Island typically airs for eight weeks, so when is the final and when does the show end? Read on for all your answers.

Love Island typically airs for eight weeks
Love Island typically airs for eight weeks. Picture: ITV2

When does Love Island 2024 finish?

It’s expected that Love Island will end on Monday 29th July. However, ITV haven’t confirmed when Love Island will finish.

Until then, fans will see the remaining couples grow even closer and any singletons crack on in a hope at leaving with a partner. The last week before the final tends to see a few more Islanders dumped until the final episode has the remaining four couples.

The public will then vote for their favourite couple, who will win £50,000.

Love Island has had viewers gripped
Love Island has had viewers gripped. Picture: ITV2

When is the Love Island final?

The Love Island final typically airs on a Monday, so based on previous seasons we can predict the show will wrap on Monday 29th July.

The current series began back on 3rd June and has aired every night from Sunday to Friday at 9pm, with new bombshells joining every week and contestants being dumped every few days.

Now that the end is in sight we expect there will be a fair few more dumpings to come.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Maya Jama enters Love Island with news

Two Bombshells Enter Love Island As Maya Jama Returns For Surprise Dumping

Here's who's on Love Island 2024 for season 11

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Joey was sent to grab Ayo for a chat with Mimii

Love Island Fans Predict Joey Ruins Things For Mimii In Upcoming Episode

Are Jess and Hugo together outside of Love Island?

Are Love Island's Jess And Hugo Still Together?

Hot On Capital

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon's Daemon sex scene has left viewers horrified

House Of The Dragon Viewers Left Horrified Over 'Disgusting' Daemon Love Scene

Descendants 4 includes beautiful Cameron Boyce tribute

Disney's 'Descendants 4' Includes Emotional Tribute To Cameron Boyce Following His Death

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were joined by their friends in Europe

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Look So In Love On Night Out With Their Friends

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 15, 2023

All The Pictures From Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Relationship So Far

Taylor Swift

Stranger Things 5 first look teaser appears to confirm huge time jump

Stranger Things 5 First Look Teaser Appears To Confirm Huge Time Jump

Big Brother returns in 2024

The Big Brother UK 2024 Start Date Has Been ‘Confirmed’

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, News and Trailers

Taylor Swift has expanded her Eras Tour wardrobe

Taylor Swift Got A Brand New ‘Speak Now’ Dress And Fans Think It Means Something

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift Re-Recordings: All The Release Dates Of The Taylor’s Version Albums In Order

Taylor Swift

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) Vault Tracks: Song Titles, Theories And Collaboration Predictions

Taylor Swift

Have Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got back together?

Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Back Together?

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were both seen at the England vs Spain Euros 2024 final

Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson Were Just In The Same Place And We’re Screaming

A Love Islander spoiler sees Josh laying it on Grace

Love Island Spoiler Has Mimii's Friends Fuming At Josh For Unexpected Kiss

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Meet Love Island's new girl Lolly Hart

Who Is Lolly On Love Island? Her Age, Job, Celebrity Run-Ins And More

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shuts down speculation about the father of her baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Addresses Speculation About The Father Of Her Baby

More Movies & TV News

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

Are Uma and Wil still dating now that they aren't on Love Island?

Are Love Island's Uma And Wil Still Together?

Kim K teams up with Gypsy Rose on The Kardashians

Is Gypsy Rose In The Kardashians Season 5?

Who's Emma? The viral TikTok sound explained

Who's Emma? Love Island's Viral TikTok Sound Explained

Steve Carell talks all thing Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4's Steve Carell Confesses His Love For Will Ferrell

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset