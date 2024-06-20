5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Matilda Draper Including Age, Job, Religion & Celebrity Admirer

Love Island's Matilda Draper joined the Love Island villa on the 19th of June. Picture: ITV/ Instagram:@matildajdraper

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Matilda Draper entered the villa as a bombshell and we need to know more. From age, job, religion and which famous person has been liking her pics. Here’s what we know.

Matilda Draper joined Love Island 2024 alongside Konnor Ewudzi as two new bombshells on the 19th of June.

Konnor picked Grace Jackson, Mimii Ngulube and Nicole Samuel to serve him up starters, mains and dessert. Matilda chose Sean Stone, Omar Nyame and Wil Anderson, two of whom aren’t actively pursuing any of the women in the house.

So is love on the cards for Matilda with one of the single guys? We’ll just have to wait and see. Until then, let’s get to know her better.

From her age, job, religion and Instagram to which celebrity's been caught liking her pictures. Here’s what we know about Matilda Draper.

Love Island Matilda Draper knew Ronnie Vint outside the villa. Picture: ITV

5 facts about Love Island's Matilda Draper:

Matilda Draper used to date one of current Islander Ronnie Vint’s friends Matilda is very serious about her faith and Christianity Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier was caught liking her bikini photos on Instagram. Matilda is born in the latter half of May, which makes her a Gemini! Matilda’s been single since 2022 after ending a three-year relationship.

Love Island's Matilda Draper is 24 years old. Picture: Instagram: @matildajdraper

How old is Love Island's Matilda Draper? Where is Love Island's Matilda Draper from?

Age: 24

From: Beckenham

Love Island's Matilda Draper is a recruitment consultant. Picture: Instagram: @matildajdraper

What does Love Island's Matilda Draper do for a living? And what is Love Island's Matilda Draper's Instagram?

Job: Recruitment Consultant

You can find the islander and her glam pics over on @matildajdraper

When asked what would be one thing she’d want the other islanders to know about her, Matilda replied, “One thing I want them all to know is that I’m a Christian, I value my faith very highly. I’ve got my favourite bible scripture tattooed on my arm.”

“My faith is all about kindness and love which is what I want to preface to everyone I meet. It’s so easy to be kind and it goes a long way. My faith is probably one of the most important things to me.”

