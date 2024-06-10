5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Omar Nyame Including Age, Job & Famous Friend

10 June 2024

Get to know Love Island bombshell Omar Nyame
Get to know Love Island bombshell Omar Nyame. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island's Omar Nyame? Here's everything you need to know about the PE teacher looking for love - from his age, height, and more.

Love Island 2024 has been a year for bombshells, from Joey Essex to Uma Jammeh and now Omar Nyame, you never know who could be walking into that villa next.

Now that he's "done with messing around and casually seeing girls", Omar is looking to find "real love" and he hopes its waiting for him in the Love Island villa.

Here's everything you need to know about Omar from his age, job and height to his famous bestie...

Omar entered the villa as the third Love Island 2024 bombshell
Omar entered the villa as the third Love Island 2024 bombshell. Picture: Instagram

5 facts about Love Island's Omar Nyame:

  • Omar is friends with rapper Stormzy, Maya Jama's boyfriend, and even joined him backstage at Glastonbury.
  • The islander is a PE teacher and reportedly brought Stormzy into meet his students once.
  • Reportedly, Omar used to be an air cadet and even marched for the late Queen.
  • He also works as an events promoter for 'We Are Sauced'.
  • On what female celeb he'd want in the villa he said the one and only Rihanna.
Omar backstage with Stormzy and friends at Glastonbury
Omar backstage with Stormzy and friends at Glastonbury. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Omar Nyame? Where is Love Island's Omar Nyame from?

Age: 25

From: Croydon

Occupation: PE teacher

Instagram: omarnyame

How tall is Love Island's Omar Nyame?

The brand-new islander stands at 6ft 1".

Omar and Mimii have wholesome date

Croydon-based PE teacher Omar promises to bring "high energy, high frequency and vibes" to the show as well as competitiveness.

In a partner, he's said he is looking for "a pretty face and a girl who is up for some light-hearted banter".

Omar also has no fears about pulling in the villa as he says: "I'm funny and flirty when I’m around the ladies and a very confident person."

