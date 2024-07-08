Why Did Uma Jammeh Leave Love Island?

Uma has reportedly left the villa after shock dumping. Picture: ITV2

By Abbie Reynolds

Uma has reportedly walked out of Love Island, but why? Here's what we know.

Off the back of a heated episode on Sunday, where the islanders sat down for the infamous movie night, it was said that an islander had walked out of the villa following a shock dumping.

It has been reported that the islander who left the villa was Uma Jammeh, who entered the villa as a bombshell.

After briefly finding herself in a typical love triangle with Ayo Odukoya and Mimii Ngulube, at the start of her Love Island stint, Uma settled down with Wil Anderson who also arrived as a bombshell.

However since Uma returned from Casa Amor, where she had stayed devoutly loyal to Wil, things between the couple have been thorny as it was revealed that Wil had been cracking on with one of the bombshells.

But what pushed her to walk? Here's what we know.

Things were good for Uma and Wil before Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Why has Uma Jammeh left Love Island?

It has been reported by the tabloids that Uma walked from the villa following the entrance of a brand new bombshell.

Reportedly, bombshell and footballer Reuben Collins entered the villa and swiped Uma leaving Wil single and dumped from the villa.

When it was first reported that some one had left the villa sources said that Love Island bosses "were not expecting was the partner of the individual axed wanting to leave".

The sources also said: "There are also more bombshells on the way that they could have had a better connection with."

Uma gets upset after seeing Wil kiss Lucy

An insider told the MailOnline: “It was an emotional moment shared by all of her fellow Islanders but it’s what she wanted to do to remain true to herself.

"She knew at this last stage in the competition that she wasn’t going to develop feelings for anyone else and she couldn’t see Wil leave on his own.”

Fans who have clocked the news have shared their upset, with one saying on X: "she was meant to be in that final alongside mimii…"

And another said, "My phone fell from my hand" - we feel you sis!

Wil and Uma's exit is yet to have aired but it's expected to be shown in Monday night's episode. The couple leaving comes after Trey Norman and Ellie Jackson where dumped on the movie night ep following a public vote.

