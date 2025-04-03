MAFS Australia's Dave caught 'breaking' huge show rule

MAFS Australia PR team are reportedly 'not happy' after Dave regained access to his social media accounts. Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia's Dave has caused quite a stir with the show's PR team after returning to his social media accounts earlier than planned.

It’s widely known amongst Married at First Sight Australia fans that when participants sign up to the show, they’re also basically agreeing to hand over all access to their social media accounts.

Then once the show airs, these accounts quickly fill up with wedding snaps, dinner party candids and some behind-the-scenes content filmed by the couples themselves.

According to reports, the participants on this year’s MAFS Australia had to sign a contract agreeing to hand over access to these accounts until May when the show is due to finish airing in the UK – to avoid spoilers of course!

There were a few exceptions to the rule this year, as Lauren, Morena and Tim all reportedly refused to agree to this part of the contract once filming ended, according to the So Dramatic! podcast.

While bride Jacqui turned to the alternative method of setting up a second account to reveal the ‘truth’ of her time on the show, fans have spotted Dave appears to be back on his old account...

Jamie and Dave on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

One fan's commented on Dave's Instagram: "HOW THE HECK DO YOU HAVE YOUR ACCOUNT BACK WHAAAAT" And another quizzed: 'How did you get your account back early?"

According to an insider at Daily Mail Australia, it turns out Dave regained access to the account by resetting his Instagram password, duping the MAFS production team.

And he’s not the only one to have done this either, as bride Veronica also took back control, with both of them now reportedly refusing to hand back access to the show’s PR team.

The publicity team are reportedly “not happy” at all about the move, as one insider added: “It's not a good look. Nine and ESA can't risk them going rogue online while the show is still airing overseas.”

Channel Nine and production company Endemol Shine Australia are also allegedly “holding the blue ticks hostage” from some participants for breaking their contract, the insider claimed.

Dave revealed he had control back of the account when he posted a video of him in his car with the caption: “Feels good to be back.”

Since then, he has shared an adorable appreciation post for his much-loved dog Willow alongside a post of him doing pull ups in the gym.

Dave regained control of his social media. Picture: Instagram

Given the show first started airing Down Under at the end of January, that means participants won’t have access to their social media accounts for at least three months.

The only power they have is to write Instagram captions, and even these must be approved by the MAFS PR team beforehand.

