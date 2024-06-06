Every Love Island 2024 Bombshell From Joey Essex To Uma Jammeh

6 June 2024, 15:43

Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell
Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024 has already upped the ante when it comes to bombshells and we better keep track of them before we lose count. So here are all the bombshells who have joined Love Island 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 is off to a banging start with 12 brand new exciting cast members, from the cheeky chap Ronnie Vint to the voted ‘most girlfriend potential’ Mimii Ngulube, the villa is abuzz.

But everything turned on its head in episode one when for the first time in Love Island history a celebrity walked through the doors as a bombshell, Joey Essex.

Within 24 hours Joey charmed islander Samantha Kenny and ‘stole’ her, leaving poor 21-year-old Sam Taylor single. As the only single in the villa, Maya Jama was left no choice but the dump Sam from the island.

With such a strong start to the bombshells appearance, and with rumours of other celebrity bombshells planning to join Love Island 2024, we’ve all got to stay on top of it. So here are all the bombshells who’ve joined Love Island in 2024.

Rumours are swirling that more celebrity bombshells are on their way for Love Island 2024
Rumours are swirling that more celebrity bombshells are on their way for Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Here are all the bombshells on Love Island 2024

Uma Jammeh

Age: 23

From: North London

Occupation: VIP Host & Model

Uma Jammeh joined the Love Island villa in 2024 as the second bombshell
Uma Jammeh joined the Love Island villa in 2024 as the second bombshell. Picture: ITV

Uma Jammeh joined Love Island in episode three and she came in with a bang.

The London-based model entered the villa to six blindfolded boys and was challenged to snog every.single.one.of.them as their girls watched from the terrace.

Prior to entering the villa, Uma revealed "Now is a good time for me, I’m young. I’ve been single for my whole life, it’s about time I’m not single anymore. I’m ready for a boyfriend."

Joey Essex

Age: 33

From: Southwark, London

Occupation: TV personality

Joey Essex was the first surprise bombshell of the season in Love Island 2024
Joey Essex was the first surprise bombshell of the season in Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Joey Essex joined Love Island 2024 in episode one of the show as the first bombshell for not only the season but also the first celebrity bombshell the show has ever had.

According to the tabloids, Joey’s genuinely on the show to find love, as he’s openly spoken about wanting to find “a wife in the villa".

Sources at the publication revealed, "Joey has signed up to 'Love Island' for all the right reasons… He's 33 years old and really wants to find someone he can settle down with, he wants a wife and to have children one day."

