5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Ciaran Davies

Who is Love Island's Ciaran Davies? Here's everything you need to know about the youngest islander looking for love from his age, job, height and Instagram to where he’s from and more.

Love Island is back and the 2024 summer series is boasting a gorgeous new cast, a brightly repainted villa and some suspicious new rules for the Hideaway that seem to encourage chaos and drama,

After a hectic Love Island All-Stars season which wrapped in February 2024, Maya Jama will return to host to reality show.

But to make things even juicier, Aftersun has returned with new islanders on the panel including fan favourites Chris Taylor, Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart whose sole job it will be to judge the hell out of the current islanders.

Speaking of this year's islanders, there's a nine-year age range between the original 12 cast members and at the younger end of the spectrum is Ciaran Davies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island’s Ciaran Davies, from his age, job, height, Instagram and more.

Ciaran Davies is only 21 years old and one of the youngest entering the Love Island villa . Picture: Instagram: @ciarandaviesss

5 facts about Love Island's Ciaran Davies:

Ciaran once pretended to be ex-islander and fellow Welshman Liam Reardon from series seven, to get into a club in Malia. His friends and he ended up being treated to a private booth and free drinks for the night. The same day he found out he was going to be on Love Island, Ciaran injured his collarbone in a Rugby match and has been healing ever since. Ciaran’s mother was very excited for him to be on the show, however according to Express , his father just said two words. “Yeah, okay.” Sam snores so the islanders better have brought earplugs or they’re not going to be getting much sleep over the summer. He’s a fan of David Attenborough. When asked who his dream islanders would be he said, "Madison Beer, she is one of the most beautiful women in the world. I'd also have to bring David Attenborough as I'd like to sit with him and hear all of his stories. Justin Bieber would also be great, I'd have him in the Villa so he could entertain us all."

Ciaran Davies is from Wales. Picture: Instagram: @ciarandaviesss

How old is Love Island's Ciaran Davies? Where is Love Island's Ciaran Davies from?

Age: 21

From: Pencoed, South Wales

How tall is Love Island's Ciaran Davies?

Information about Ciaran's height isn't available just yet, but we'll update this page as soon as we know.

What does Love Island's Ciaran Davies do for a living? And what is Love Island's Ciaran Davies Instagram?

Job: Surveyor

Instagram: @ciarandaviesss

Ciaran’s a big fan of banter, with the boys but also with the ladies in his life, “I say I’m a wind-up merchant, only to a certain extent. I never want to come across as being horrible to someone or hurt someone's feelings."

"Hopefully they can have a good joke… I feel like if they can get past that, I feel like there could be quite a few good connections.”

