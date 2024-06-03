5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Ciaran Davies

On Air Now
Who is Love Island's Ciaran Davies? Here's everything you need to know about the youngest islander looking for love from his age, job, height and Instagram to where he’s from and more.
Love Island is back and the 2024 summer series is boasting a gorgeous new cast, a brightly repainted villa and some suspicious new rules for the Hideaway that seem to encourage chaos and drama,
After a hectic Love Island All-Stars season which wrapped in February 2024, Maya Jama will return to host to reality show.
But to make things even juicier, Aftersun has returned with new islanders on the panel including fan favourites Chris Taylor, Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart whose sole job it will be to judge the hell out of the current islanders.
Speaking of this year's islanders, there's a nine-year age range between the original 12 cast members and at the younger end of the spectrum is Ciaran Davies.
Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island’s Ciaran Davies, from his age, job, height, Instagram and more.
Age: 21
From: Pencoed, South Wales
Information about Ciaran's height isn't available just yet, but we'll update this page as soon as we know.
Love Island - Meet Ciaran
Job: Surveyor
Ciaran’s a big fan of banter, with the boys but also with the ladies in his life, “I say I’m a wind-up merchant, only to a certain extent. I never want to come across as being horrible to someone or hurt someone's feelings."
"Hopefully they can have a good joke… I feel like if they can get past that, I feel like there could be quite a few good connections.”
