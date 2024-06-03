5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Ciaran Davies

3 June 2024, 21:00

Ciaran Davies joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June
Ciaran Davies joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @ciarandaviesss

By Tiasha Debray

Who is Love Island's Ciaran Davies? Here's everything you need to know about the youngest islander looking for love from his age, job, height and Instagram to where he’s from and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is back and the 2024 summer series is boasting a gorgeous new cast, a brightly repainted villa and some suspicious new rules for the Hideaway that seem to encourage chaos and drama,

After a hectic Love Island All-Stars season which wrapped in February 2024, Maya Jama will return to host to reality show.

But to make things even juicier, Aftersun has returned with new islanders on the panel including fan favourites Chris Taylor, Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart whose sole job it will be to judge the hell out of the current islanders.

Speaking of this year's islanders, there's a nine-year age range between the original 12 cast members and at the younger end of the spectrum is Ciaran Davies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island’s Ciaran Davies, from his age, job, height, Instagram and more.

Ciaran Davies is only 21 years old and one of the youngest entering the Love Island villa
Ciaran Davies is only 21 years old and one of the youngest entering the Love Island villa . Picture: Instagram: @ciarandaviesss

5 facts about Love Island's Ciaran Davies:

  1. Ciaran once pretended to be ex-islander and fellow Welshman Liam Reardon from series seven, to get into a club in Malia. His friends and he ended up being treated to a private booth and free drinks for the night.
  2. The same day he found out he was going to be on Love Island, Ciaran injured his collarbone in a Rugby match and has been healing ever since.
  3. Ciaran’s mother was very excited for him to be on the show, however according to Express, his father just said two words. “Yeah, okay.”
  4. Sam snores so the islanders better have brought earplugs or they’re not going to be getting much sleep over the summer.
  5. He’s a fan of David Attenborough. When asked who his dream islanders would be he said, "Madison Beer, she is one of the most beautiful women in the world. I'd also have to bring David Attenborough as I'd like to sit with him and hear all of his stories. Justin Bieber would also be great, I'd have him in the Villa so he could entertain us all."
Ciaran Davies is from Wales
Ciaran Davies is from Wales. Picture: Instagram: @ciarandaviesss

How old is Love Island's Ciaran Davies? Where is Love Island's Ciaran Davies from?

Age: 21

From: Pencoed, South Wales

How tall is Love Island's Ciaran Davies?

Information about Ciaran's height isn't available just yet, but we'll update this page as soon as we know.

Love Island - Meet Ciaran

What does Love Island's Ciaran Davies do for a living? And what is Love Island's Ciaran Davies Instagram?

Job: Surveyor

Instagram: @ciarandaviesss

Ciaran’s a big fan of banter, with the boys but also with the ladies in his life, “I say I’m a wind-up merchant, only to a certain extent. I never want to come across as being horrible to someone or hurt someone's feelings."

"Hopefully they can have a good joke… I feel like if they can get past that, I feel like there could be quite a few good connections.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Get to know Love Island's Harriett

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Harriett Blackmore

Patsy Field joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Patsy Field

Get to know Love Island star Mimii Ngulube

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Mimii Ngulube

Munveer Jabbal joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Munveer Jabbal

Get to know Love Island's Ronnie Vint

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Ronnie Vint

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Sam Taylor joined the original cast of Love Island 2024 in June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Sam Taylor

Get to know Love Island contestant Sean Stone

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Sean Stone

Get to know Love Island contestant Samantha Kenny

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Samantha Kenny

Ayo is hoping to find love in Love Island

Ayo Odukoya Fact File Including Age, Football Team And Height

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album
Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Says She's "In Love With A Woman" In Emotional Pride Post

Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Says She's "In Love With A Woman" In Emotional Pride Post

Nicola Coughlan calls out "insulting" comments about her body

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Calls Out "Disappointing" Comments About Her Body

Taylor Swift Edits 'Long Story Short' Lyrics On Tour With New Meaning Leaving Fans In Tears

Taylor Swift Edits 'Long Story Short' Lyrics On Tour With New Meaning Leaving Fans In Tears
Instagram is testing out a new ad feature

Instagram’s Testing A New Feature That’ll Drive Users Crazy

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Does Taylor Swift write her own songs? Yes.

Here's Every Taylor Swift Song Written Solely By Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Who will be the all star bombshell in the summer series 2024?

Who Will The Love Island Summer 2024 All Star Bombshell Be?

Taylor Swift Instagram captions: The best lyrics to use

318 Taylor Swift Lyrics For Your Next Instagram Caption

Taylor Swift

Love Island kicked off on the 3rd of June

Here’s Where And How To Watch Love Island 2024

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Here's when to tune into Love Island tonight

What Time Is Love Island On Tonight And When Does It Finish?

Inside Sabrina Carpenter's dating history

Sabrina Carpenter Dating History From Her Rumoured Ex-Boyfriends To Who She's Dating Now

More Movies & TV News

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 'Mad About The Boy' - Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot & More

Lauren Christy from Buying London moved to the capital in 2021

Lauren Christy From Buying London Facts Including Age, Net Worth And Where She’s From

All the details on a possible Normal People season two

Will There Be A Normal People Season 2?

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Reveals Disturbing Encounter With 40-Year-Old Fan

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Reveals Disturbing Encounter With 40-Year-Old Fan

Buying London season one came out in May 2024

Will There Be A Buying London Season 2?

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset