2 May 2025, 18:27

Penn Badgley explains why he broke his strict "no love scenes" rule in You season 5.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

In You season 4, Penn Badgley requested not to do any sex scenes but Joe and Bronte have multiple sex scenes in You season 5.

Penn Badgley has opened up about filming sex scenes in You season 5 after asking not to do them in You season 4.

Fans of you will no doubt already know that Penn Badgley did not film any sex scenes in You season 4. Speaking on his podcast, Penn said: "I asked Sera Gamble, creator of the show, can I just do no more intimacy scenes. I said to Sera, my desire would be zero. She didn't even bat an eye, she was really glad that I was that honest."

He then stated: "It’s really important to me, fidelity in every relationship, and especially my marriage. It just got to a point where I don’t want to do that."

However, Penn appears in multiple sex scenes in You season 5 and now he's explained why he decided to do them.

Penn Badgley reacts to fans always commenting on his feet

Speaking to People, Penn said: "I had to throw that out the window." In You season 5, Penn's character Joel Goldberg has an affair with a new character named Bronte and it isn't long before their scenes get pretty explicit.

Penn added: "That was the question again. All right, what am I willing to do? And as I always said, I said, my desire is that least as possible, but if it's necessary, that's the show we all sign up to make. So, let's make sure it's vital, let's make sure it's important, it's deliberate. And we did."

Penn Badgley in You season 5
Penn Badgley in You season 5. Picture: Netflix

Discussing it further, Penn said that Joe "really had to return to form" as a sexual predator in the final season. The only way to show that properly was by including sex scenes and making viewers uncomfortable.

What do you think? Were the sex scenes necessary in You season 5?

