Love Island's Josh Oyinsan, Age, Height, Football Team, Premier League Pal & More

9 July 2024, 15:57

Meet Love Island's Josh Sunday Oyinsan
Meet Love Island's Josh Sunday Oyinsan. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Josh Oyinsan including his age, height, football team and his link to a Premier League football player.

Josh Oyinsan sauntered into the Love Island villa alongside fellow bombshell Reuben Collins with his eyes on Mimii Ngulube from the get-go.

Arriving in the villa in the middle of the Casa Amor fall-out is no small feat but Josh looks ready to sweep Mimii off of her feet after all that went down with Ayo Odukoya.

Before the villa Josh said he was looking forward to meeting all the girls, especially Mimii, Uma Jammeh, Grace Jackson and Jess Spencer.

But who he'll end up coupled up with we don't know, so here's some things we do know including his age, height and football team.

Josh has entered the Love Island villa
Josh has entered the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

Who is Josh Oyinsan?

Josh is a late arrival to Love Island 2024 but when he's not grafting girls on ITV2 he's on the pitch playing as a semi-pro footballer.

He's also footballer Paul Pogba's official body double. That's right, for years he worked as the ex-Manchester United players body double during filming of adverts and over the years they've become good friends.

What football team does Love Island's Josh play for?

He currently plays as a centre-forward for Hemel Hempstead Town F.C.

New Love Island Bombshells Reuben and Josh enter the villa

How old is Love Island's Josh Oyinsan?

Born November 1994, Josh is 29 years old.

Where is Josh Oyinsan from?

He was born in London, England but he is from Nigerian heritage. He currently lives in Dartford.

How tall is Love Island's Josh?

Josh is 6 foot 5 inches and ready to sweep the girls off their feet.

Josh entered the villa with Reuben
Josh entered the villa with Reuben. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island's Josh job?

As well as being a semi-professional football player, Josh uses his good looks and height as he work as a model too.

What is Love Island's Josh Instagram?

You can find Josh at joshoyinsan26 on IG.

Explaining why he's still single, Josh said before the villa: "Because I’m picky! I’m very picky. I get the ick easily…I’m looking for a genuine connection, someone who is easy-going, funny, beautiful and fun."

We look forward to seeing Josh getting to know the Love Island girls.

