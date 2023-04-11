Fans Puzzled By The Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Dating Rumours

11 April 2023, 11:01

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?
Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple? Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Here's how the internet reacted...

The internet was sent into a frenzy when the Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating rumours first emerged – it's safe to say nobody was expecting it!

The make-up mogul's romantic connection to the Dune actor was first reported by celeb gossip account Deux Moi, they received a tip that claimed the couple were officially an item.

"Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner," the anonymous submission read.

It wasn't long before the speculation gained traction, with many other accounts quickly adding further weight to the claims.

Kylie Jenner shows off stunning figure in green dress on Instagram

The Timothée and Kylie rumours began in April
The Timothée and Kylie rumours began in April. Picture: Getty
Kylie Jenner is currently single
Kylie Jenner is currently single. Picture: Getty

Duex Moi unveiled further replies; "I can 100% confirm that," and "I heard they are both going to be at Coachella."

It's uncertain how true the Jenner and Chalamet rumours are but either way, it has captured the attention of the internet; fans have been having a field day reacting to the news on Twitter.

Some have even called the potential relationship the most unexpected celebrity pairing since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first spotted together!

The general consensus was disbelief, with one fan posting: "timothee chalamet and kylie jenner dating wasn’t in my 2023 bingo card what the f*** is going on [sic]."

Deux Moi broke the 'news'
Deux Moi broke the 'news'. Picture: Deux Moi/Instagram

Everyone's feeds were flooded with reaction memes, another read: "kylie jenner and timothee chalamet... simply cannot wrap my head around this terrifying information."

Despite the mass speculation, Twitter users quickly dismissed the claims and many remained unconvinced by the rumour mill.

"Timothée finding out he’s dating kylie jenner while scrolling on ig [sic]," a sceptical fan posted.

Only time will tell but for now, it seems the internet is hesitant to believe the newest Hollywood couple to be true...

