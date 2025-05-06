Every Kardashian-Jenner 2025 Met Gala look from Kim to Kylie

6 May 2025, 08:54 | Updated: 6 May 2025, 10:20

Every Kardashian-Jenner 2025 Met Gala look
Every Kardashian-Jenner 2025 Met Gala look. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all graced the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ever since Kim Kardashian's first Met Gala in 2013, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have become one to watch at the biggest fashion event of the year.

The family, who's estimated combined net worth stands at $3.2 billion, have cemented their place in the world of fashion. From Kendall Jenner walking for some of the biggest runways, to Kim and matriarch Kris Jenner's close relations to the most renowned fashion houses in the industry, they are seated at the right hand of the fashion Gods.

With Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian having only attended in 2022, fans are always keen to see who from the family will be in attendance at the Met Gala. In 2024, Kris, Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner stunned for the theme of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

This year, Kris was absent and just the three sisters were spotted at the event. Here's a closer look at their jaw-dropping 'fits.

Kim K at the 2025 Met Gala
Kim K at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty
Kim K at the 2025 Met Gala
Kim K at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Kim was dressed in an all-black ensemble by LA-based brand Chrome Hearts. She donned a fitted croc-embossed leather top and skirt that she paired with diamond necklaces and two strings of pearls.

She completed the look with a matching black leather cowboy hat, which was tipped to cover the front of her face.

Kendall Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty
Kendall Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Supermodel Kendall was wearing British fashion designer Torishéju on this year's carpet. The star opted for a grey skirt suit as her interpretation of the dress code 'Tailored for You'.

In true Jenner-style, she complimented the look with diamonds adorning her neck and ears.

Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty
Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

While we were hoping for a Timothée Chalamet and Kylie red carpet debut, the Wonka star was absent at the event. Nonetheless, Kylie stunned in a full Ferragamo look.

The sheer, corseted dress with exposed boning was paired with matching sheer gloves and a satin sash draped over her shoulders.

Read more Celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

Was Lisa wearing Rosa Parks underwear at the Met Gala? Louis Vuitton explain outfit

Zendaya and Anna Sawai shut down Met Gala myth after wearing ‘matching’ outfits

Zendaya and Anna Sawai debunk Met Gala theory after wearing ‘matching’ outfits

Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala

Real reason why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce missed the 2025 Met Gala

All of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala looks

All Kim Kardashian's bold Met Gala looks through the years

Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala

Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala

Who is going to the Met Gala 2025? All the celebrities confirmed so far

Met Gala guest list: Here's who is attending the Met Gala 2025 (Updating live)

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Severance cast. vs The Most Impossible Severance Quiz

Severance cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Severance Quiz'

TV & Film

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits