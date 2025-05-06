Every Kardashian-Jenner 2025 Met Gala look from Kim to Kylie

Every Kardashian-Jenner 2025 Met Gala look. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all graced the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

Ever since Kim Kardashian's first Met Gala in 2013, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have become one to watch at the biggest fashion event of the year.

The family, who's estimated combined net worth stands at $3.2 billion, have cemented their place in the world of fashion. From Kendall Jenner walking for some of the biggest runways, to Kim and matriarch Kris Jenner's close relations to the most renowned fashion houses in the industry, they are seated at the right hand of the fashion Gods.

With Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian having only attended in 2022, fans are always keen to see who from the family will be in attendance at the Met Gala. In 2024, Kris, Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner stunned for the theme of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

This year, Kris was absent and just the three sisters were spotted at the event. Here's a closer look at their jaw-dropping 'fits.

Kim K at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Kim K at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Kim was dressed in an all-black ensemble by LA-based brand Chrome Hearts. She donned a fitted croc-embossed leather top and skirt that she paired with diamond necklaces and two strings of pearls.

She completed the look with a matching black leather cowboy hat, which was tipped to cover the front of her face.

Kendall Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Kendall Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Supermodel Kendall was wearing British fashion designer Torishéju on this year's carpet. The star opted for a grey skirt suit as her interpretation of the dress code 'Tailored for You'.

In true Jenner-style, she complimented the look with diamonds adorning her neck and ears.

Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

While we were hoping for a Timothée Chalamet and Kylie red carpet debut, the Wonka star was absent at the event. Nonetheless, Kylie stunned in a full Ferragamo look.

The sheer, corseted dress with exposed boning was paired with matching sheer gloves and a satin sash draped over her shoulders.

