Beyoncé's stylist says Blue Ivy has "final choice" over her stage outfits

Beyoncé's stylist says Blue Ivy has "final choice" over her stage outfits. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Blue Ivy's on-stage costumes during the Beyoncé Bowl halftime show and the Renaissance World Tour prove she's got an eye for fashion.

Beyoncé's stylist has opened up about styling Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter and how they pick what she wears.

Blue Ivy Carter is officially that girl. Ever since Beyoncé revealed that she was pregnant at the 2011 MTV VMAs, we've seen Blue grow before our eyes. From starring in the 'Formation' music video to narrating the audiobook for Matthew Cherry's Hair Love, her talents know no bounds. Blue's dancing was also a highlight of the Renaissance World Tour.

More recently, Blue made her film debut playing Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King and she wore a custom Christian Siriano gown on the red carpet at the World Premiere in LA.

Blue also danced alongside Beyoncé at the Beyoncé Bowl Christmas halftime show in a custom Frolov look. Now, Beyoncé's stylist Shiona Turini has said that Blue has "final choice" over her on-stage outfits.

Beyoncé cries watching Blue Ivy record her Mufasa scenes

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about styling the Beyoncé Bowl, Shiona said: "When Beyoncé said she wanted everyone in white, I knew we had to look at different textures, different patterns, different accents. You really have to lean into the elements that are going to make each section feel different so it doesn't feel repetitive."

As for Blue, she said: "But for Blue, you can play around with her options because she will be different from anyone else no matter what.

"We did want Blue and Bey to have some sort of connection in their costumes, so we had the custom rodeo style belts that the brand Frolov made for us in addition to Blue's look."

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the Beyoncé Bowl. Picture: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

As for who ultimately decides what Blue wears, Shiona revealed: "With Blue we get to have a lot of fun because it's just one independent special costume, and ultimately she makes the final choice. I was happy that she chose that, and I think she looked great."

We have no choice but to stan!

