Beyoncé's stylist says Blue Ivy has "final choice" over her stage outfits

3 January 2025, 17:11 | Updated: 3 January 2025, 17:33

Beyoncé&squot;s stylist says Blue Ivy has "final choice" over her stage outfits
Beyoncé's stylist says Blue Ivy has "final choice" over her stage outfits. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Blue Ivy's on-stage costumes during the Beyoncé Bowl halftime show and the Renaissance World Tour prove she's got an eye for fashion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beyoncé's stylist has opened up about styling Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter and how they pick what she wears.

Blue Ivy Carter is officially that girl. Ever since Beyoncé revealed that she was pregnant at the 2011 MTV VMAs, we've seen Blue grow before our eyes. From starring in the 'Formation' music video to narrating the audiobook for Matthew Cherry's Hair Love, her talents know no bounds. Blue's dancing was also a highlight of the Renaissance World Tour.

More recently, Blue made her film debut playing Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King and she wore a custom Christian Siriano gown on the red carpet at the World Premiere in LA.

Blue also danced alongside Beyoncé at the Beyoncé Bowl Christmas halftime show in a custom Frolov look. Now, Beyoncé's stylist Shiona Turini has said that Blue has "final choice" over her on-stage outfits.

Beyoncé cries watching Blue Ivy record her Mufasa scenes

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about styling the Beyoncé Bowl, Shiona said: "When Beyoncé said she wanted everyone in white, I knew we had to look at different textures, different patterns, different accents. You really have to lean into the elements that are going to make each section feel different so it doesn't feel repetitive."

As for Blue, she said: "But for Blue, you can play around with her options because she will be different from anyone else no matter what.

"We did want Blue and Bey to have some sort of connection in their costumes, so we had the custom rodeo style belts that the brand Frolov made for us in addition to Blue's look."

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the Beyoncé Bowl
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the Beyoncé Bowl. Picture: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

As for who ultimately decides what Blue wears, Shiona revealed: "With Blue we get to have a lot of fun because it's just one independent special costume, and ultimately she makes the final choice. I was happy that she chose that, and I think she looked great."

We have no choice but to stan!

Read more about Beyoncé here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

When will Nosferatu be on streaming? How to watch Nosferatu online

When will Nosferatu be on streaming? How to watch Nosferatu online

TV & Film

Why did Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split?

Why did Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott split?

Justin Bieber fans think he just reacted to the latest divorce rumours

Justin Bieber's response to fresh Hailey divorce rumours

Jade has finished filming two new music videos

Everything we know about Jade Thirlwall's new song 'IT Girl' and the music video

The Traitors Season 3 start date has been announced

The Traitors UK Season 3 start date, cast, how to watch and more

TV & Film

The Traitors' Olivia 'Livi' Dean details losing her eye to childhood cancer

The Traitors' Livi opens up about losing her eye to cancer as a child

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits