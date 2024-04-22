Beyoncé Shows Fans Her Real Hair In Cécred Video Following Wig Speculation

22 April 2024, 14:33

Beyoncé Shows Fans Her Real Hair In Candid Cécred Wash Day Video
Beyoncé Shows Fans Her Real Hair In Candid Cécred Wash Day Video. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for iHeartRadio, @beyonce via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Beyoncé is officially putting the myth that you can't wear wigs and have healthy hair to rest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Becky? More like Beyoncé with the good hair! Beyoncé has just shown fans her natural hair in a video about her hair routine.

Beyoncé is no stranger to iconic hair looks. Whether's she rocking her natural curls or wearing elaborate wigs, the 42-year-old star has been a constant source of hairstyle inspo for fans and pop culture at large. Earlier this year (Feb 20), Beyoncé launched a new haircare brand Cécred and the products immediately received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Now, Beyoncé has opened up about how she used the Cécred products on her own real hair with a Cécred wash day video. She's also called out people for assuming that she doesn't have healthy long hair just because she sometimes wears wigs.

Beyoncé shows fans her real hair in Cécred wash day video

Taking to Instagram (Apr 21), Beyoncé posted a candid video in which she shows fans how she styles and takes care of her natural hair with her hairstylist Neal Farinah. The video includes multiple shots of Beyoncé washing her natural curls before flat-ironing and styling her hair in an up-do for the Cécred launch party.

The video also includes a script in which Beyoncé describes her hair routine. She says: "Now, that Cécred is known for the quality of what it does for your hair, I think it's about time I show y'all what it does for my hair."

Taking aim at any assumptions about her hair, Beyoncé adds: "The stigma in this conception is that people that wear wigs don't have long and healthy hair. That's some bullshit cause it ain't nobody's business."

As for her personal routine, she explains: "I like to blowdry my hair on medium heat because I try to stay away from as much heat as possible. I've chosen colour over perms or relaxers. I've been using these products and my hair has never grown so long, never been so moisturised and I've managed to keep my texture and my curls even with my hair so blonde."

Beyoncé ends the video by thanking her fans for using the brand saying: "I'm very very grateful for all of the support and I'm very thankful to you guys. And I just ask that you continue to share your experiences with this brand. I love y'all very much and I hope y'all have a Cécred Sunday."

BRB - ordering every Cécred product now!

