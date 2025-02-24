Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

24 February 2025, 17:42

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?
Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together? Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint came within touching distance of the Love Island All Stars finale, but has their relationship lasted on the outside or have they called it quits?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ronnie Vint’s Love Island All Stars journey was completely flipped on its head when his ex Harriett Blackmore entered the villa back in January.

The footballer had previously been exploring a connection with villa babe Elma Pazar, but when Harriett made her bombshell entrance, he quickly realised that she had the key to his heart.

Ronnie poured his heart out to Harriett as he set his sights on winning her back, until the pair eventually gave into their feelings and coupled up.

Unfortunately for the couple they just missed out on the finale, but, despite their time on the show coming to an early end, they seemed set on making things work on the outside.

So are Ronnie and Harriett still together? Here’s everything we know about their relationship since the show ended...

Ronnie and Harriett in Love Island All Stars
Ronnie and Harriett in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

It’s good news for Ronnie and Harriett fans, because we can confirm that, at the time of writing, the couple are in fact still together!

While they’re yet to take the step of officially becoming boyfriend and girlfriend, it seems like that milestone might not be far off.

As it stands, Ronnie has pencilled in a dinner date with Harriett’s mum, which suggests things could be getting serious. Fingers crossed!

The couple also enjoyed a spa-getaway a week after the finale aired, with Ronnie sharing some candid snaps of Harriett at the luxurious-looking resort.

Ronnie coupled up with Harriett after his initial pairing with Elma Pazar
Ronnie coupled up with Harriett after his initial pairing with Elma Pazar. Picture: ITV

Harriett’s bombshell entrance immediately shook things up in the All Stars villa earlier this year, and frankly it was always bound to because the pair had very recent history.

Clearly there was still a lot of unresolved feelings left between the pair because it took no time at all for them to lay their feelings bare.

The pair initially met in the Love Island villa last summer, and despite being dumped from the island just a few weeks into the show, they struck up some serious chemistry.

Sadly for the pair, things quickly crumbled on the outside. After being hit by some cheating rumours - which Ronnie denied - they eventually announced they had called it quits.

Thankfully, the All Stars villa gave them a second chance at love and we can't wait to see where their rekindled romance takes them!

