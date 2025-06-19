Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after shock dumping

Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after being dumped. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Malisha has got her eyes on one of the boys now that she's been dumped from the villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island's Malisha Jordan became the latest contestant to be dumped from the villa after a brutal twist meant bombshell Harrison Solomon had to chose between saving her or Toni Laites.

While Malisha admitted she and Harrison had "a lot of chemistry", she said there's no bad blood between her and Toni, which is no surprise as she actually has her eyes on another one of the boys.

During her time in the villa, Malisha was caught in a love triangle with Dejon Noel-Williams and Megan Moore, which became heated at points, but, in her exit interview, she said: "I think I looked focussed on Dejon because of the stuff going on around it. I was attracted to Shea - the height and the maturity, he’s such a beautiful man.

"At times the chat was great and other times he had that wall up, so he wasn’t giving. But he’s a lovely man - and very good to look at."

Malisha and Toni were at risk of being dumped. Picture: ITV

Shea Mannings coupled up with Yasmin Pettet who arrived on the show at the same time as Malisha as a bombshell.

Despite their alliance as fellow bombshells, Malisha has admitted she's going to be sliding into Shea's direct messages if things don't work out with Yasmin.

When asked who she's keeping her eye on, she said: "Shea, if it doesn’t work out with Yasmin, I’ll definitely slide into his DMs."

Shea is coupled up with Yasmin. Picture: ITV

Reflecting on her time in the villa and everything that went down with Dejon and Meg, Malisha explained: "I don’t regret anything, I did what I needed to do as a bombshell. Sometimes the reactions were a bit uncalled for.

"I did go into the first chat with an open mind and I said I don’t want to have any arguments. Then it just got heated. I’m not here for the drama… a lot of it was miscommunication.

"Dejon was telling her one thing and telling me another. It was a mix up that wasn’t necessary. They act like they’re not closed, but they are closed off."

Fallout from Malisha and Meg seen after Hideaway invitation

And on who's her fave couple, she said: "Shakira and Ben, I think they’re the realest couple in there. The chemistry between them is ‘wow’. I hope they win.

"Also Alima and Remell! I’m even rooting for Yasmin and Shea, I love them all.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

Read more about Love Island here: