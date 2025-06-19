Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after shock dumping

19 June 2025, 12:31 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 12:49

Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after being dumped
Love Island's Malisha reveals which coupled-up boy she has her eye on after being dumped. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Malisha has got her eyes on one of the boys now that she's been dumped from the villa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Malisha Jordan became the latest contestant to be dumped from the villa after a brutal twist meant bombshell Harrison Solomon had to chose between saving her or Toni Laites.

While Malisha admitted she and Harrison had "a lot of chemistry", she said there's no bad blood between her and Toni, which is no surprise as she actually has her eyes on another one of the boys.

During her time in the villa, Malisha was caught in a love triangle with Dejon Noel-Williams and Megan Moore, which became heated at points, but, in her exit interview, she said: "I think I looked focussed on Dejon because of the stuff going on around it. I was attracted to Shea - the height and the maturity, he’s such a beautiful man.

"At times the chat was great and other times he had that wall up, so he wasn’t giving. But he’s a lovely man - and very good to look at."

Malisha and Toni were at risk of being dumped
Malisha and Toni were at risk of being dumped. Picture: ITV

Shea Mannings coupled up with Yasmin Pettet who arrived on the show at the same time as Malisha as a bombshell.

Despite their alliance as fellow bombshells, Malisha has admitted she's going to be sliding into Shea's direct messages if things don't work out with Yasmin.

When asked who she's keeping her eye on, she said: "Shea, if it doesn’t work out with Yasmin, I’ll definitely slide into his DMs."

Shea is coupled up with Yasmin
Shea is coupled up with Yasmin. Picture: ITV

Reflecting on her time in the villa and everything that went down with Dejon and Meg, Malisha explained: "I don’t regret anything, I did what I needed to do as a bombshell. Sometimes the reactions were a bit uncalled for.

"I did go into the first chat with an open mind and I said I don’t want to have any arguments. Then it just got heated. I’m not here for the drama… a lot of it was miscommunication.

"Dejon was telling her one thing and telling me another. It was a mix up that wasn’t necessary. They act like they’re not closed, but they are closed off."

Fallout from Malisha and Meg seen after Hideaway invitation

And on who's her fave couple, she said: "Shakira and Ben, I think they’re the realest couple in there. The chemistry between them is ‘wow’. I hope they win.

"Also Alima and Remell! I’m even rooting for Yasmin and Shea, I love them all.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island 2025? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Who is Love Island bombshell Yasmin? Her age, job where she's from and more

Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet? Her age, job, where she's from and more

Who is Emily Moran on Love Island? Get to know the bombshell here

Who is Love Island's Emily Moran? Her age, job, where's she from and more

Love Island's Harrison Solomon has had a strong career in professional football already

Inside Love Island Harrison Solomon's football career in America and the UK

Love Island's Ben exposed by 'girlfriend' of two years with leaked text messages

Viral text messages rumoured to be about Love Island's Ben debunked

Hot On Capital

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out on Apple TV+
We Were Liars is this summer's hotly anticipated thriller

We Were Liars cast has some really famous faces - here's why you recognise them

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island's Ben unrecognisable before £3000 hair transplant

Love Island's Ben before and after £3000 hair transplant

Chappell Roan says the online hate she gets makes her cry

Chappell Roan says it hurts that people "hate" her personality instead of her music

Sabrina Carpenter says she might ban phones at her concerts in the future

Sabrina Carpenter says she might ban phones at her concerts in the future

Love Island bombshell is left with the deciding which girl gets dumped from the villa

Love Island fans have strong reaction to 'brutal' and 'messy' recoupling twist

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Cynthia Erivo reveals how to actually pronounce her seven real names

Cynthia Erivo reveals how to actually pronounce her seven real names

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

Love Island's Georgia Harrison set to receive MBE from The King

Georgia Harrison becomes first ever Love Island star to receive MBE

Who is Love Island 2025 bombshell Malisha?

Love Island's Malisha Jordan: Age, job, where she's from and more

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé performs in London

Benson Boone brings 'American Heart' tour to UK and EU

Benson Boone brings American Heart World Tour to The O2 London

Events

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

Peter Andre and ITV Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going on the show

Peter Andre and Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going into the villa

More Movies & TV News

Watch Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Inside Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer

Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset