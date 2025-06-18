Who is Love Island's Yasmin Pettet? Her age, job, where she's from and more

18 June 2025, 20:55 | Updated: 18 June 2025, 22:39

Who is Love Island bombshell Yasmin? Her age, job where she's from and more
Who is Love Island bombshell Yasmin? Her age, job where she's from and more. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Lily Bell

Meet Yasmin, the latest Love Island bombshell and self-described CEO of flirting. Here's everything you need to know about the 24-year-old.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When ITV bosses promised a series full of twists for Love Island series 12 they weren't wrong...as over a week into the new season we've witnessed dumpings, bombshells, and bedroom confessions (we're talking about you Remell) that have had us shook.

Since the islanders entered the villa they have not known rest, as on Friday 13th three new bombshell's (the triple threat) Yasmin Pettet, Emily Moran, and Malisha Jordan entered crashing the boys night out.

Before meeting the guys the girls' intentions were clear as Yasmin said, "Girls, I have no problem taking your man" which was true as she went onto have a date with Harry. And if this wasn't eventful enough, the girls back at the villa had front-row seats as the date was live-streamed, which caused quite a stir...

So here's a closer look at Yasmin Pettet, the bombshell causing a stir, from her age and job to where she's from and what she's looking for.

The three newest bombshells to enter the villa on Friday 13th.
The three newest bombshells to enter the villa on Friday 13th. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Yasmin?

Yasmin is 24 years old, so is in the middle age range for this year's cast which varies between 22 - 30 years old.

Where is Love Island's Yasmin from?

The bubbly bombshell is from London.

Yasmin said her biggest ick is "stingy guys".
Yasmin said her biggest ick is "stingy guys". Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Yasmin's job?

Yasmin works as a Commercial Banking Executive.

What is Love Island bombshell Yasmin looking for?

Before entering the villa Yasmin told ITV she is "looking for a guy who is fit, has a nice body and who is funny with a bit of banter."

When asked if you were the CEO of anything what would it be she said, "Flirting. I’d definitely say it’s all in the eyes" but she made it clear that her biggest ick is "a guy that’s stingy".

Yasmin when asked her unusual skill when on to say it's being able to "make a really realistic cat sound…" which surprisingly seemed to be successful as she coupled up with Shea on last night's episode.

Is Love Island Yasmin on Instagram?

Her handle is @yasminpettet111. Yasmin's Instagram has pictures of her glamorous nights out in London and chill days at the pool.

