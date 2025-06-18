Sabrina Carpenter says she might ban phones at her concerts in the future

Sabrina Carpenter says she might ban phones at her concerts in the future. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

By Sam Prance

"This will honestly p--- off my fans, but absolutely."

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed that she's thinking about potentially banning phones at her tour shows in the future.

It's impossible to imagine modern-day concerts without mobile phones. Over the course of the past two decades, it's become commonplace for fans to film and photograph key moments in concerts. However, some artists including the likes of Madonna, Silk Sonic and Adele, have held shows where fans have to lock their phones away in pouches.

Now, Sabrina has opened up about whether or not she'd ever prevent her fans from using phones at her concerts.

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new album art on Instagram live

When asked by Rolling Stone, if she's considered banning phones at the Short n' Sweet Tour, Sabrina said: "This will honestly piss off my fans, but absolutely." Sabrina then added: "Because I went to see Silk Sonic in Vegas, and they locked my phone. I’ve never had a better experience at a concert."

Explaining why she loved the experience of no phones so much, Sabrina said: "I genuinely felt like I was back in the Seventies. Genuinely felt like I was there. Everyone’s singing, dancing, looking at each other, and laughing. It really, really just felt so beautiful.”

However, Sabrina understands why people like to use phones. She explained: "I’ve grown up in the age of people having iPhones at shows. It unfortunately feels super normal to me. I can’t blame people for wanting to have memories."

Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour at MSG. Picture: Getty

Clarifying her original comments, Sabrina said that she probably won't ban phones now but might in the future. She teased: "Depending on how long I want to be touring, and what age I am, girl, take those phones away. You cannot zoom in on my face."

She joked: "Right now, my skin is soft and supple. It’s fine. Do not zoom in on me when I’m 80 years old up there.”

