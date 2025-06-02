On Air Now
Here's every islander that's heading into the Love Island villa this summer.
Ten years after the first ever Love Island series landed on our screens, the show returns for it's 12th season of love.
Last summer Mimii and Josh were crowned winners joining the likes of Jess and Sammy, Amber and Kem, and Dani and Jack in the hall of Love Island fame.
Maya Jama is returning as the host for her third summer and she's teases even more "twists than ever" in this season. But which gorgeous hopefuls are cracking on and shooting their shot this summer? Here's everyone who's on the lineup according to the tabloids, we will edit the page as ITV officially confirm the cast.
After suffering severe facial burns, Sophie became an author as she released her memoir 'In My Skin'. A source said: "Sophie is a gorgeous girl and a powerhouse of a woman who has overcome everything life has thrown at her.“
"Just like Tasha Ghouri’s amazing time in the villa where she raised awareness for the hearing impaired, Love Island bosses are thrilled to give Sophie the same platform to discuss her accident and how she’s become comfortable in her skin since."
In a video on Ben's Star Now modelling page, he says: "My main line of work is modelling, which I've been doing for about five or six years now. But when I'm not doing that, my hobbies are either going to the gym or playing football."
Love Island teaser 2025