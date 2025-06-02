Love Island 2025 'confirmed' cast revealed

2 June 2025, 17:14 | Updated: 2 June 2025, 17:27

Love Island 2025 confirmed lineup revealed
Love Island 2025 confirmed lineup revealed. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's every islander that's heading into the Love Island villa this summer.

Ten years after the first ever Love Island series landed on our screens, the show returns for it's 12th season of love.

Last summer Mimii and Josh were crowned winners joining the likes of Jess and Sammy, Amber and Kem, and Dani and Jack in the hall of Love Island fame.

Maya Jama is returning as the host for her third summer and she's teases even more "twists than ever" in this season. But which gorgeous hopefuls are cracking on and shooting their shot this summer? Here's everyone who's on the lineup according to the tabloids, we will edit the page as ITV officially confirm the cast.

Here's the full lineup for Love Island 2025...

Sophie Lee

Age: 29

Job: Model and influencer

From: Manchester

After suffering severe facial burns, Sophie became an author as she released her memoir 'In My Skin'. A source said: "Sophie is a gorgeous girl and a powerhouse of a woman who has overcome everything life has thrown at her.“

"Just like Tasha Ghouri’s amazing time in the villa where she raised awareness for the hearing impaired, Love Island bosses are thrilled to give Sophie the same platform to discuss her accident and how she’s become comfortable in her skin since."

Sophie Lee is set for the Love Island villa
Sophie Lee is set for the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

Harry Cooksley

Age: 29

Job: Footballer (Farnham Town)

From: Surrey

Harry Cooksley is set for the villa
Harry Cooksley is set for the villa. Picture: Instagram

Tommy Bradley

From: London

Tommy Bradley is set for Love Island 2025
Tommy Bradley is set for Love Island 2025. Picture: Instagram

Shakira Khan

Age: 22

Job: Fitness influencer

From: Manchester

Shakira Khan set for the villa
Shakira Khan set for the villa. Picture: Instagram

Megan Forte Clarke

Age: 24

Job: Actress

From: Ireland

Megan Forte Clarke is set for Love Island 2025
Megan Forte Clarke is set for Love Island 2025. Picture: Instagram

Dejon Noel Williams

Age: 25

Job: Personal trainer and semi-pro footballer

From: Grenada

Dejon Noel Williams set for Love Island
Dejon Noel Williams set for Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Blu Chegini

Job: Construction project manager

From: London

Blu Chegini set for Love Island
Blu Chegini set for Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Alima Gagio

From: Scotland

Alima Gagio set for Love Island
Alima Gagio set for Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Ben Holbrough

Job: Model

In a video on Ben's Star Now modelling page, he says: "My main line of work is modelling, which I've been doing for about five or six years now. But when I'm not doing that, my hobbies are either going to the gym or playing football."

Ben Holbrough set for Love Island 2025
Ben Holbrough set for Love Island 2025. Picture: Instagram

Helena Ford

Job: Influencer

Helena Ford set for Love Island 2025
Helena Ford set for Love Island 2025. Picture: Instagram

Megan Moore

Megan Moore set for the villa
Megan Moore set for the villa. Picture: Instagram

Kyle Ashman

Kyle Ashman set for Love Island
Kyle Ashman set for Love Island. Picture: Instagram

