What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?

19 June 2025, 20:55

What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity?
What is Yasmin from Love Island's ethnicity? Here's everything we know about where she's from.

Yasmin Pettet has been causing quite a stir since entering the villa as a bombshell (and we're obsessed). In only last night's episode she continued to cause havoc - kissing Harry despite being coupled up with Shea in a game of beer pong.

Although this may be surprising to her fellow islanders, viewer shouldn't be shocked, as in her Love Island preview she stated that has "no problem taking your man".

At 24 years old, Yasmin is in the middle age range for this year's cast and when she isn't working as a Commercial Banking Executive she enjoys sharing her glamorous nights out in London on Instagram.

But what is Yasmin’s ethnicity? Here’s everything we know about where Yasmin is from.

The girl's reaction after Yasmin's snog in beer pong.
The girl's reaction after Yasmin's snog in beer pong. Picture: YouTube

Where is Love Island's Yasmin from?

The iconic bombshell who's caused a stir in the villa is from London and has confirmed she's half English and Persian. Before entering the villa fans on Instagram were quick to comment on her promo pictures about her ethnicity, one fan said, "She looks EGYPTIAN" but this assumption was untrue.

As when Yasmin filmed for the Love Island's YouTube audio described video, she described her heritage, saying: "I'm half English, half Persian. I have fair skin".

In regards to the origin of her name Yasmin, pronounced 'Yas-min', has Persian origin. It means "Jasmine flower" derives from yâsamin, meaning "gift from God", according to The Bump.

Yasmin has been causing a stir since entering the villa as a bombshell.
Yasmin has been making waves in the villa since entering as a bombshell. Picture: Instagram

So far a number of views have commented on Reddit expressing their love for her no-nonsense approach, one fan wrote: "She is TV GOLD and I hope she stays as long as possible".

Another fan said: "Yasmin is bringing the drama and I LOVE IT".

While one user even compared her to the unforgettable bombshell Ekin-Su: "Yasmin went to the Ekin Su school of bombshells I love her".

Yasmin and Harry went for a flirty visit to the terrace.
Yasmin and Harry went for a flirty visit to the terrace. . Picture: YouTube

The self-described CEO of flirting has definitely been living up to the title! From being accused of being in a "threesome" by fellow islander Meg Moore (her words not ours!) to causing carnage at beer pong.

In last night's episode (June 18) the islanders played beer pong which caused a *little* chaos, as when it was Yasmin's time to complete her dare which was "snog with the islander you could told to all day" she decided to kiss Harry.

This left the girls shocked as it was only the night before she re-coupled with Shea. Yasmin's reasoning was "we had a chat on the roof terrace today and I really enjoyed that chat", so let's see how CEO of flirting navigates this...

