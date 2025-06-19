Bad Bunny explains why he refuses to tour the US with Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour

By Sam Prance

Is Bad Bunny touring in the US in 2025? Here's what Bad Bunny's said about playing shows in the US.

Bad Bunny has revealed why there are no US dates on his Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour and whether he might add them.

Back in January, Bad Bunny announced that he would be performing a 30 show No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency in Puerto Rico which immediately sold out. Bad Bunny then confirmed that he will also be launching the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour this year but fans were quick to notice that there are currently no US dates in the upcoming tour.

Now, Bad Bunny has explained why he's avoiding the US on the Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour in a brand new interview.

When is Bad Bunny touring the US?

For the time being, Bad Bunny has announced zero dates in the US as part of the Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour. However, as mentioned above, he is doing a residency called No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí in his homeland, Puerto Rico. This takes place between July and September. While not a US state, Puerto Rico is a self-governed US territory.

As for the Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour, Bad Bunny has currently announced stadium dates in South America, Australia, Asia and Europe but none in the US. When asked by Variety, why he's currently not doing any dates in the US, Bad Bunny said: "It's unnecessary."

He then pointed out that "fans in the U.S. have had no shortage of opportunities to see him perform" in the past six years. For the 2024 Most Wanted Tour, Bad Bunny did 45 dates in the US.

Bad Bunny also said that he's been dreaming of a Puerto Rican residency forever: "It was hard to complete my last tour, because all I wanted to do was move into this chapter.”

Based on these comments, it seems unlikely that Bad Bunny will return to the US until a future tour.

Will Bad Bunny release a Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour film?

As for a concert film of the No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency or the Debí Tirar Más Fotos Tour, Bad Bunny said that it's "unnecessary" as well. However, Bad Bunny's label CEO Noah Assad said: “We record almost all his shows, but we’ve made it a point to not publish concert footage content that stays up and lives there forever."

Noah added: "We’ve had conversations about doing a film for the residency, and we are having our conversations about doing it for the world tour, but there’s no pressure on us.”

In other words, there's still a chance fans could see No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí and Debí Tirar Más Fotos in a film.

