Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview. Picture: PopBuzz

Tyla also drags British food and opens up about almost studying mining engineering instead of pursuing music.

Tyla may be the self proclaimed pretty girl from Joburg but did you know that she can also do a flawless British accent?

Last month (Mar 16), Tyla released her self-titled debut album to instant critical acclaim. The project sees Tyla hone in on her 'popiano' sound and collaborate with the likes of Tems, Becky G, Gunna and Skillibeng. From 'Water' to 'ART', fans can't get enough of the record and it's already taken over charts all around the world.

To celebrate the release of 'Tyla', Capital Buzz got the rising star to choose her own interview questions to find out more about her. From child pageants and Grammys to horror films and rollercoasters, Tyla reveals all.

After delivering an award-worthy British accent, we asked Tyla how the UK compares to South Africa. She said: "It's actually very similar but food wise...that's the only downfall of the UK but the vibes are definitely good. I like the English breakfast because we also like that back home but with food, I'm sorry, I need to import some spices for you all over here."

As for where she'd take people to eat in her hometown of Johannesburg, "So many places but I would probably take you to Spur. I don't even really know what type of food it but it's good."

Tyla also explained how she almost ended up studying mining engineering instead of pursuing a career in music. She said: "My parents were like, 'You have to study!' They were not having it when I was telling them I just want to make music. I almost accepted defeat. I almost went into mining engineering only because it was gonna pay me the most."

She then joked: "I'm glad I didn't because imagine me in the mines."

Tyla celebrates the release of her debut album in Johannesburg. Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

As for how Tyla feels about being labelled the face of amapiano and South African music, she said: "I don't even like saying, 'Oh, I'm the face of this.' I don't see it like that. I see it like me being one of the African artists that is pushing it further and further because we all are really doing it right now."

She added: "Just the response that we're getting, the music is really travelling now, so I'm happy to be a part of it. I love seeing the world dance our styles and say our slang, you know, say 'Joburg'. I love hearing it!"

To find out more from Tyla about the recording process of her debut album, her experience in pageants and what her favourite horror film is, watch the video above.

