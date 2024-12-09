ITV's I'm A Celeb voting figures for 2024

9 December 2024, 20:07

ITV's I'm A Celeb voting figures for 2024
Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Danny Jones won, but what were the exact voting figures for I'm A Celebrity 2024?

McFly's Danny Jones was crowned the 2024 King of the Jungle on Sunday 8th December and was handed over the crown by last year's winner Sam Thompson.

Coleen Rooney was the runner-up followed by Reverend Richard Coles, with Oti Mabuse just narrowly missing the final.

The camp of 2024 had viewers obsessed to the that they didn't even want to have to pick a winner. That's why emotions were high when the likes of Tulisa, GK Barry and Maura Higgins left before the final.

But there of course can only be a final three and that all depends on the public vote.

Final three of I'm A Celeb 2024
Final three of I'm A Celeb 2024. Picture: ITV

What were the I'm A Celebrity voting figures for 2024?

ITV have officially released the voting figures for this year's show and it reveals an almost 10% difference in the percentage of votes Danny and Coleen received to be crowned winner.

These are the I'm A Celeb voting figures 2024:

Vote for Final Three:

  • Danny 41.36%
  • Coleen 33.47%
  • Richard 25.18%

Vote for the Winner:

  • Danny 55.21%
  • Coleen 44.79%

