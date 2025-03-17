Maura Higgins reportedly 'deeply regrets' Danny Jones kiss

Maura Higgins reportedly 'deeply regrets' Danny Jones kiss. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Maura Higgins is reportedly "devastated" by drunken kiss with Danny Jones at BRITs afterparty.

I'm A Celeb 2024 stars Maura Higgins and Danny Jones found themselves in hot water the morning after the BRITs as footage of them seemingly leaning in and kissing one another was shared by the tabloids.

Until recently, both stayed silent on the matter but now insiders via Closer magazine have claimed Maura is "devastated' by what happened.

Their source said: "Maura has hit rock bottom, as she blames herself for truly messing everything up. She’s told pals she deeply regrets that moment, and it was stupid – but there is truly nothing whatsoever going on between her and Danny.

"She’s gutted that she’s now being spoken of as a marriage wrecker. Maura knows Danny loves his wife, and to think anything else is absurd."

Read more: Danny Jones issues statement apologising to wife over Maura Higgins kiss

Maura Higgins on The BRITs red carpet. Picture: Getty

Following these quotes, Danny finally spoke out in a statement shared to his Instagram story where he apologised to his wife and family for "putting them in this situation".

His statement read: "Hello everyone. Sorry it's taken me a while to post this but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me."

"I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we'll continue to deal with this privately."

He concluded: "I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding and support. See you all soon, Danny."

Danny Jones with his wife and son. Picture: Instagram

A few days ago, in pictures obtained by the tabloids, Danny and his wife Georgia were spotted on a walk with coffees in hand. Despite this, it has also been reported that Georgia has moved out of the family home and is living with a friend in London for now.

A tabloid source said: "She was concerned that the photos of her and Danny together gave the impression that everything is fine, when that is very much not the case."

Currently Maura has kept her social media comments on and is facing a barrage of backlash from the public. However, there are people defending the Love Island USA host because she is single.

When Maura met Danny in the jungle she was dating Pete Wicks but since them their romance seemingly came to an end.

She is yet to have publicly addressed what happened with Danny and people are calling on her to apologise to his wife and family in the same way he did.

