Sam Thompson: Age, Net Worth, Parents & Instagram Revealed

Sam Thompson rose to fame on Made in Chelsea and is currently going through a messy break-up with his co-star Zara McDermott. But what’s his age, net worth and Instagram handle? And who are his parents?

Sam Thompson is a fan favourite on the hit reality show Made in Chelsea as he’s never far from drama!

Right now, he’s going through a seriously messy break-up with Zara McDermott after it emerged she cheated on him with a music executive while appearing on The X Factor: Celebrity last year.

Zara McDermott Divides Fans Over Cheating Apology Video Montage For Sam Thompson

But how old is he, what’s his net worth and Instagram handle? And who are his parents? Here’s everything you need to know…

What age is Sam Thompson? How old is he?

Sam is 28 years old.

What is Sam Thompson’s net worth?

Sam reportedly has a net worth of £850,000.

What is Sam Thompson’s Instagram handle?

Sam’s handle is @samthompsonuk and he currently has 1million followers.

He often shares hilarious sketch videos and snaps from his many luxurious holidays.

Who are Sam Thompson’s parents?

Sam’s mum is a property developer and interior designer named Karen Thompson.

Who is Sam Thompson’s sister?

Sam’s sister is Louis Thompson who also appears on Made in Chelsea.

