Sam Thompson: Age, Net Worth, Parents & Instagram Revealed

20 October 2020, 12:32

Sam Thompson is currently starring on Made in Chelsea. Here's a look at his age, net worth, Instagram and parents.
Sam Thompson is currently starring on Made in Chelsea. Here's a look at his age, net worth, Instagram and parents. Picture: instagram

Sam Thompson rose to fame on Made in Chelsea and is currently going through a messy break-up with his co-star Zara McDermott. But what’s his age, net worth and Instagram handle? And who are his parents?

Sam Thompson is a fan favourite on the hit reality show Made in Chelsea as he’s never far from drama!

Right now, he’s going through a seriously messy break-up with Zara McDermott after it emerged she cheated on him with a music executive while appearing on The X Factor: Celebrity last year.

Zara McDermott Divides Fans Over Cheating Apology Video Montage For Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson's age, net worth, Instagram handle and parents revealed.
Sam Thompson's age, net worth, Instagram handle and parents revealed. Picture: instagram

But how old is he, what’s his net worth and Instagram handle? And who are his parents? Here’s everything you need to know…

What age is Sam Thompson? How old is he?

Sam is 28 years old.

What is Sam Thompson’s net worth?

Sam reportedly has a net worth of £850,000.

What is Sam Thompson’s Instagram handle?

Sam’s handle is @samthompsonuk and he currently has 1million followers.

He often shares hilarious sketch videos and snaps from his many luxurious holidays.

Who are Sam Thompson’s parents?

Sam’s mum is a property developer and interior designer named Karen Thompson.

Who is Sam Thompson’s sister?

Sam’s sister is Louis Thompson who also appears on Made in Chelsea.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Reality TV News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Boris Johnson will update the nation on the latest Covid-19 measures

Boris Johnson Announces Manchester Will Move To 'Very High' Covid Alert Level Tier

Is Dalton Gomez related to Selena Gomez? Is he her brother?

Is Dalton Gomez Related To Selena Gomez?

Ariana Grande is loved up with boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Does Ariana Grande Have Any Songs And Lyrics About Boyfriend Dalton Gomez?

Exclusive
Under the Covers Live launches Thursday 22 October

Watch Under The Covers With Zara Larsson, Madison Beer, Raye, Tate McRae & Becky Hill

Anne-Marie is releasing a YouTube documentary

Anne-Marie's YouTube Documentary: Release Date & Celebrity Guests Including Little Mix

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are relationship goals.

Inside Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez’s Relationship

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album