Sam Thompson And Pete Wicks: Inside Their Friendship As They Join The Celebrity Circle Line-Up

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks are heading on The Celebrity Circle 2021. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks are set to take part in The Celebrity Circle 2021 together, but how did they first meet? Here’s everything you need to know about their friendship.

By Capital FM

It’s not often that we see Sam Thompson without Pete Wicks beside him these days as the pair have developed a super close friendship over the years.

As the duo gear up to appear on the star-studded line-up for The Celebrity Circle 2021 together, we take a look into their friendship, from how they first met to their new E4 show.

Let’s take a look…

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson have previously appeared on TV together. Picture: Channel 4/YouTube

How did Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks meet?

Most people will know the pair as stars of two of the biggest reality shows, with Sam appearing on Made In Chelsea, whilst Pete was part of the TOWIE cast.

However, they did eventually appear on the same reality series back in 2019, when they both signed up for series six of Celebs Go Dating.

The dynamic duo stayed in close contact ever since and have taken their bromance to the next level as it was announced earlier this year that they now have their very own show on E4 called Pete and Sam’s Reality News.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks have been friends for a few years. Picture: Instagram

What's Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks’ show about?

Pete and Sam's Reality News basically parodies a news anchor show whilst they deliver an array of gossip from reality news along with up-and-coming comedy talent joining each episode.

After bagging their gig on The Celebrity Circle 2021, we’re sure their joint ventures will continue to grow over time!

