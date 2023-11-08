Who Is On I'm A Celebrity This Year? 2023 Rumoured Line Up

On Air Now
8 November 2023
Ant and Dec are back on our TV screens this November with a whole new list of celebrity contestants to face bush tucker trials, Kiosk Kev and the famous camp life.
I'm A Celebrity..Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 has an official start date and it won't be long until Ant and Dec are back on our TV screens every night with a cast of brand new celebrities.
Ready to face their fears in the famous Australian jungle, Ant and Dec are preparing to introduce fans to the stars of this series which so far has a rumoured line up of a politician, a This Morning presenter and a Coronation Street favourite.
There's even reports of a Britney Spears relative heading in to spill all the beans on the pop star.
Of course, the official and confirmed I'm A Celeb line up is top secret, however, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill swirling with the best names in the business ready to swap their life of luxury for the Aussie camp.
So who looks likely to be going into the jungle this year? Here's the rumoured cast so far.
Age: 59
Most famous for: Politics and being a GB news presenter
Instagram: @nigel_farage
Following Matt Hancock's shock stint in the jungle it seems another controversial political figure is just what the line up needs this year.
It's reported he's been offered a huge fee and should he appear in the camp, we imagine he will be a firm favourite for the public to vote in for Bushtucker trials.
Age: 32
Most famous for: Love Island and Loose Women
Instagram: @oliviajade_attwood
It's been her dream to go on the show and 2022 was supposed to be her year before she was shockingly removed due to medical reasons.
Now it's rumoured she's going to give it another go and we personally can't wait to see her take on the joys of the jungle.
Age: 40
Most famous for: Playing Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street
Instagram: @alanhalsall
No I'm A Celebrity line up is complete without a favourite soap star! And we can imagine viewers can't wait to see what this Corrie favourite is like in real life and in high pressure situations.
Age: 38
Most famous for: Presenting This Morning and winning Big Brother
Instagram: @josiegibson85
It will be one of her biggest reality TV jobs to date as she takes on creepy crawlies and sleeping in a hammock. Her positive and bubbly personality will be a pleasure to watch too.
Age: 32
Most famous for: Zoey 101 and being Britney Spears's sister
Instagram: @jamielynnspears
Britney Spears is very much the woman of the moment thanks to her recent Justin Timberlake revelations and new autobiography, so if her estranged sibling is in the jungle, it will make for an interesting watch.
Age: 49
Most famous for: TV presenter and actress
Instagram: @vanouten_denise
No stranger to reality TV, Denise has taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing On Ice and The Masked Singer, so could the jungle be her next step? It seems so as she's previously spoken about doing it for her 50th birthday. Watch this space.
Age: 31
Most Famous For: Ru Paul's Drag Race
Instagram: @thevivienne_
The Vivienne has made no secret of her desire to appear on I'm A Celebrity so could 2023 be her year? We hope so!
Age: 52
Most famous for: Being a jockey
Instagram: @frankiedettori_
Frankie is said to be retiring from horse racing soon so he could be on the look out for future jobs. Sure to get a nice pay cheque from I'm A Celeb bosses, it could be just the retirement package he's after.