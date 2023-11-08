Who Is On I'm A Celebrity This Year? 2023 Rumoured Line Up

I'm A Celebrity 2023 rumours are in full swing as we prepare for the new series to start. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Ant and Dec are back on our TV screens this November with a whole new list of celebrity contestants to face bush tucker trials, Kiosk Kev and the famous camp life.

I'm A Celebrity..Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 has an official start date and it won't be long until Ant and Dec are back on our TV screens every night with a cast of brand new celebrities.

Ready to face their fears in the famous Australian jungle, Ant and Dec are preparing to introduce fans to the stars of this series which so far has a rumoured line up of a politician, a This Morning presenter and a Coronation Street favourite.

There's even reports of a Britney Spears relative heading in to spill all the beans on the pop star.

Of course, the official and confirmed I'm A Celeb line up is top secret, however, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill swirling with the best names in the business ready to swap their life of luxury for the Aussie camp.

So who looks likely to be going into the jungle this year? Here's the rumoured cast so far.

Nigel Farage would prove a controversial campmate in 023. Picture: Alamy

Nigel Farage

Age: 59

Most famous for: Politics and being a GB news presenter

Instagram: @nigel_farage

Following Matt Hancock's shock stint in the jungle it seems another controversial political figure is just what the line up needs this year.

It's reported he's been offered a huge fee and should he appear in the camp, we imagine he will be a firm favourite for the public to vote in for Bushtucker trials.

Olivia Attwood is rumoured to be heading to the I'm A Celeb jungle again. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Attwood

Age: 32

Most famous for: Love Island and Loose Women

Instagram: @oliviajade_attwood

It's been her dream to go on the show and 2022 was supposed to be her year before she was shockingly removed due to medical reasons.

Now it's rumoured she's going to give it another go and we personally can't wait to see her take on the joys of the jungle.

Alan Halsall is famous for his role as Tyrone in Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

Alan Halsall

Age: 40

Most famous for: Playing Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street

Instagram: @alanhalsall

No I'm A Celebrity line up is complete without a favourite soap star! And we can imagine viewers can't wait to see what this Corrie favourite is like in real life and in high pressure situations.

Josie Gibson is a hot favourite to head to the jungle in 2023. Picture: Josie Gibson/Instagram

Josie Gibson

Age: 38

Most famous for: Presenting This Morning and winning Big Brother

Instagram: @josiegibson85

It will be one of her biggest reality TV jobs to date as she takes on creepy crawlies and sleeping in a hammock. Her positive and bubbly personality will be a pleasure to watch too.

Jamie Lynn-Spears would make for a very interesting addition to the I'm A Celeb line up. Picture: Jamie Lynn-Spears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn-Spears

Age: 32

Most famous for: Zoey 101 and being Britney Spears's sister

Instagram: @jamielynnspears

Britney Spears is very much the woman of the moment thanks to her recent Justin Timberlake revelations and new autobiography, so if her estranged sibling is in the jungle, it will make for an interesting watch.

Denise Van Outen has spoken about doing I'm A Celeb as a challenge for her 50th birthday. Picture: Alamy

Denise Van Outen

Age: 49

Most famous for: TV presenter and actress

Instagram: @vanouten_denise

No stranger to reality TV, Denise has taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing On Ice and The Masked Singer, so could the jungle be her next step? It seems so as she's previously spoken about doing it for her 50th birthday. Watch this space.

The Vivienne has already aired her strong fear of spiders. Picture: Alamy

The Vivienne

Age: 31

Most Famous For: Ru Paul's Drag Race

Instagram: @thevivienne_

The Vivienne has made no secret of her desire to appear on I'm A Celebrity so could 2023 be her year? We hope so!

Frankie Dettori is swapping horses for critters this autumn/winter. Picture: Alamy

Frankie Dettori

Age: 52

Most famous for: Being a jockey

Instagram: @frankiedettori_

Frankie is said to be retiring from horse racing soon so he could be on the look out for future jobs. Sure to get a nice pay cheque from I'm A Celeb bosses, it could be just the retirement package he's after.