You know her sister Britney Spears, but what do you know about Jamie Lynn? The American actress and singer may have a very famous sibling but rumours that she may be about to enter I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here could mean she's about to become a household name in the UK too.

Jamie Lynn Spears may be better known as Britney Spears’s younger sister, but she’s also a celebrity in her own right.

She has hit the headlines a number of times and starred in a bunch of TV shows, including Zoey 101, Sweet Magnolias, Dancing WIth The Stars and she has even released some music.

Now if the rumours are to be believed, she is set to join Ant and Dec in the Australian Jungle as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The new season is scheduled to begin on Sunday 19 November, and while the lineup is yet to be confirmed, sources have revealed that Jamie Lynn will enter the jungle.

For UK fans, it will be her chance to set the record straight on her relationship with her sister and growing up in the limelight.

Let's delve into what we know about Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie Lynn is a star in her own right
Jamie Lynn is a star in her own right. Picture: Alamy

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears?

While Jamie Lynn, 32, might be most well known for being the younger sister of Britney Spears, she’s actually a star in her own right, with a music and acting career under her belt.

She launched her career as the lead in Zoey 101 in 2005 and later released a country music album called ‘The Journey’ in 2014.

Jamie Lynn also wrote her own memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which details her life and delves into her upbringing and growing up with a famous sibling.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears talks about growing up with Britney in her memoir. Picture: Getty

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears's husband?

Jamie Lynn is married to businessman and communications entrepreneur Jamie Walton, who she married in 2014, and has two children.

Her daughter Maddie was born in 2008 when Jamie Lynn was 17. The teen pregnancy caused a scandal at the time and meant that Jamie stepped away from her acting career to focus on being a parent. She moved in with her then boyfriend and Maddie's father Casey Aldridge, who was 19 at the time.

Casey and Jamie Lynn split in 2010 when Maddie was 19 months old.

Jamie Lynn met her husband Jamie in 2011 and after two years of dating they got engaged in 2013 before marrying in 2014. They welcomed their daughter Ivey in 2018.

Jamie Lynn and her family, husband Jamie, and children Maddie and Ivey
Jamie Lynn and her family, husband Jamie, and children Maddie and Ivey. Picture: Instagram/@jamielynnspears

How did Jamie Lynn Spears get famous?

Jamie Lynn Spears’s acting debut was on the film Crossroads in 2002, which also starred big sis, Britney. Jamie played the younger version of Britney’s character Lucy Wagner.

Jamie Lynn then went on to have a number of TV roles, including the lead role in Nickelodeon's Zoey 101 and it's sequel Zoey 102.

She also has a starring role in the Nextflix drama Sweet Magnolias, which has been running since 2020. But recently there have been calls for a boycott of the show after Britney accused her sister of not supporting her efforts to escape the restrictive conservatorship she was placed under.

Jamie Lynn has denied claims that she didn’t help her sister though. Posting on Instagram Stories in 2021, she said: “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”

Jamie Lynn Spears in Zoey 102
Jamie Lynn Spears in Zoey 102. Picture: Alamy

What shows has Jamie Lynn Spears been on?

Jamie Lynne has been on a number of TV shows, including the American sketch comedy show All That, Nickelodeon series Zoey 101 and its associated spin offs.

She has also been on a few reality TV shows, including Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test where she was put through her paces physically and had to train with members of the army. She also appeared on Dancing WIth The Stars - the US version of Strictly Come Dancing - in 2023. She was eliminated in the second episode.

Jamie Lynn Spears and her Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten
Jamie Lynn Spears and her Dancing With The Stars partner Alan Bersten. Picture: Getty

What is Jamie Lynn Spears's net worth?

Jamie Lynn has made money from her acting and music career. She began her career in entertainment at a young age which has allowed her money to accumulate.

Rough estimates place her net worth at around $6 million, which includes assets like property and investments.

